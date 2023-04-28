Restaurants A new Boston restaurant was just named among the best in the world It's located in Brighton. The Koji Club in Boston. Kristen Teig

Boston’s first sake bar is the toast of the globe, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The travel magazine just named the The Koji Club, which opened last year, among the 21 best new restaurants in the world as part of its 2023 Hot List, a curated list of the world’s best new hotels, cruises, restaurants, cultural destinations, and more.

The Brighton hangout is “as cozy and authentic as anything you would find in Japan,” the publication wrote.

Here is what Conde Nast Traveler wrote, in part, about The Koji Club:

“Koji Club’s bartenders offer an encyclopedic knowledge of sake’s multiverse, and the menu breaks down the spirit’s diversity from mild to wild, using cheeky descriptions such as, ‘Like walking through a temple in Kyoto wearing Le Labo’s Santal 33.’ By the end of each night, you’re brushing elbows with strangers, making friends, and, whether you’re already a sake aficionado or just looking for something to do for date night, walking away with something you didn’t know before you went. ‘This city lost half of its Japanese restaurants during the pandemic,’ said DiPasquale recently. ‘If I can just help people learn about and appreciate sake, that will be a job well done.’ — Conde Nast Traveler

