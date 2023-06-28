Restaurants This Porter Square shop has some of the best bagels in the U.S. outside of New York, according to Bon Appétit Two other bagel shops in Maine also made the list, each promising fresh, crusty goodness with their own unique spins on flavors and fixings. BLT bagel at Bagelsaurus. Corrine Condon

Outside of New York, a few of the very best places to get a bagel in the U.S. can be found in New England, at least according to Bon Appétit.

The magazine’s staff and contributors compiled a list of two dozen places to eat a fresh, delicious bagel around the U.S. — in regions other than New York. Some of the featured shops offer classic New York- or Montreal-style bagels, while many others venture more outside the box.

Three New England spots made the publication’s list: one in Massachusetts and two in Maine.

Bagelsaurus, located at 1796 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge, was among those mentioned, with one magazine staff member saying their favorite menu item to order is an “oil-cured black olive bagel, which I top with slabs of cold butter and jammy roasted tomatoes.”

The idea for Bagelsaurus launched a decade ago when Mary Ting Hyatt, the then-kitchen manager at Cutty’s in Brookline, started a weekly pop-up at the sandwich shop, offering small-batch, handmade bagels, which were slowly fermented for over 24 hours.

“Motivated by the lack of bagel options in the Boston area, [Hyatt] built a following of ‘sea salt bagel w/ honey-rosemary cream cheese’ enthusiasts before pursuing her own shop in the city she calls home,” according to the Bagelsaurus website.

“Menu highlights include a hot-smoked salmon bagel featuring a generous layer of schmear, a fuchsia-hued handful of tart pickled cabbage, deeply smoky flecks of buttery salmon, and a garnish of pungent red onion and dill for good measure,” Bon Appétit noted. “Or for a salty-meets-sweet combo, ask to have a salt bagel smothered in homemade honey-rosemary schmear.”

It’s no surprise that this shop often has a line out the door, wrapping around Porter Square, the magazine wrote.

It’s worth noting that Bagelsaurus ranked fifth among Boston.com’s own reader-recommended guide of 45 best places to get a bagel around Boston.

Rose Foods in Portland, Maine, and Rover Bagel in Biddeford, Maine, also made the list, each promising fresh, crusty goodness with their own unique spins on flavors and fixings.

“Rose Foods certainly isn’t the only beloved bagel shop in Portland, but it’s peerless when talkin’ fixings,” a Bon Appétit writer noted. “Conley ships lox, sable, whitefish, and Dr. Brown’s up from New York, offering geshmak no other bagel joints nearby can match. Other delicatessen staples, like latkes, chopped liver, pastrami, and bialys prove enticing enough to lure long lines of locals and visitors through these doors.”

“I’ve heard many people complain that they can’t find great bagels in Maine, but you wouldn’t know it based on the crowd of enthusiasts that gathers outside of the North Dam home of Rover Bagel on a freezing winter morning,” according to Bon Appétit.