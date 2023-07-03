Restaurants 5 New England restaurants are among the best in America for outdoor dining, according to OpenTable Your outdoor table awaits. The waterfront Lawn at the Castle Hill Inn is ideal for al fresco dining. Castle Hill Inn

If lingering over an outside table amid gorgeous scenery is your ideal way of satisfying hunger in New England this summer, head to Rhode Island, according to OpenTable.

The online restaurant reservation service company released a list of the 100 most popular restaurants for outdoor dining in America on Wednesday, and, of the five New England entries, four restaurants are in the Ocean State. A Connecticut restaurant also made the list.

The best outdoor dining in New England, according to the list, is at Boat House Waterfront Dining in Tiverton, R.I.; Los Andes Restaurant in Providence, R.I.; The Coast Guard House in Narragansett, R.I.; The Lawn at Castle Hill Inn in Newport, R.I.; and Dog Watch Cafe in Stonington, Conn.

“With many restaurants elevating outdoor dining spaces for summer and beyond, this list represents dining destinations with incredible outdoor — and culinary — offerings,” Susan Lee, chief growth officer of OpenTable, said in a statement.

The list spans 20 states and was generated from more than 13 million verified OpenTable dinner reviews collected between May 1, 2022 and April 30, 2023.

Outdoor dining nationwide has increased 20% in May and 19% in the first half of June, according to OpenTable.

Check out the list of the 100 most popular restaurants for outdoor dining in America.