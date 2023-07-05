Restaurants Gordon Ramsay opens a burger joint in downtown Boston Ramsay's second Boston restaurant, opening today, features an extensive menu of burgers, snacks, and shakes. The Farm Burger at Gordon Ramsay Burger. Handout

Boston’s burger scene is about to get a whole lot hotter with the opening of Gordon Ramsay Burger.

After making his mark on the Back Bay with his Boston restaurant debut of Ramsay’s Kitchen at the Mandarin Oriental, the multi-Michelin starred chef Gordon Ramsay expands his Boston imprint with his second Boston location, which opens on July 5 at downtown’s Canopy by Hilton Hotel.

“I am thrilled to finally open Gordon Ramsay Burger in the amazing city of Boston,” Ramsay said in a press release.

Joining Gordon Ramsay Burgers in Las Vegas and Chicago, the Boston venue sprawls over 4,000 square feet and features a second-story roof deck boasting views of downtown, the West End, the North End and the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

The Hell’s Kitchen burger at Gordon Ramsay Burger. – Handout

The restaurant will be a full-service dining destination centered around chef Ramsay’s signature butter-basted burgers. The menu features six iconic burgers with classics like the Backyard Burger with American cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, red onion, bread and butter pickles, as well as more innovative stacks like the Farmhouse Burger with butcher’s cut bacon, and a fried egg. The fiery chef gives a nod to his Hell’s Kitchen fame — his cooking show that’s been on air since 2005 — with the Hell’s Kitchen burger, featuring mozzarella, roasted jalapeño, avocado, and roasted tomato. There’s even a vegan burger that rounds out the list.

There will also be a selection of snacks like beer-battered onion rings, hellfire chicken wings, kettle chip nachos, truffle fries, and decadent milkshakes like the crème brûlée Oreo shake, an Oreo milkshake topped with crème brûlée pudding and whipped cream.

Truffle and sweet potato fries at Gordon Ramsay Burger. – Handout

For something a little lighter, Gordon Ramsay Burger features a selection of regional brews with seasonal drafts from Harpoon and Maine Beer Company, as well as local cans from Night Shift, Jack’s Abby, and Samuel Adams.

“Boston is a foodie city that truly embraces new and exciting dining experiences, and I’m honored to be a part of its growing restaurant scene,” Ramsay said.

Gordon Ramsay Burger, located at 99 Blackstone St., will be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, and reservations are available online.