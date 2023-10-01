Restaurants 5 new restaurant openings we’re excited about this month Boston-area openings include a new seafood restaurant, a fast-casual salad spot, and more. Food and drinks at Alamo Drafthouse. Alamo Drafthouse

October isn’t just a new month — it’s the start to a new season. As Boston foodies usher in autumn, there are plenty of restaurant openings to look forward to.

From a national cinema-eatery serving up more than just popcorn to a long-awaited opening from Garrett Harker at The Bower, here are the five restaurants we’re excited to visit in October.

A theater at Alamo Drafthouse, opening in October in Boston’s Seaport. – Alamo Drafthouse

What seems like it’s been months in the making finally comes to fruition this fall as the Austin-based theater chain opens in the Seaport, marking its 40th location across the country. It will be all about movies and a meal here, with 10 theaters that serve up made-from-scratch comfort food, from pizza and wings to breakfast treats like French toast (appetizers start at $10.95, dinner starts at $16.95). True movie fans, don’t fret — there’s plenty of buttery, bottomless popcorn available, too, in addition to truffle herb Parmesan and churro toppings for a sweet treat. There is also an impressive lineup of craft cocktails and local beers, with some breweries even working hand-in-hand with the Alamo team to create signature brews. If you prefer to indulge and imbibe before or after a showing, Alamo Drafthouse will be opening the Press Room, a standalone bar connected to the building. Alex Shebar, Alamo Drafthouse East Coast community marketing manager, shared: “Boston is a city that loves movies, loves food, and loves interesting and excellent things to do, and we want to add to all of them with the opening of Alamo Drafthouse Seaport.”

Advertisement:

60 Seaport Blvd #315

Opens: October 20

Garrett Harker’s All That Fish + Oyster opened for business at The Bower, Fenway’s new mixed-used residential complex. – Courtesy

As the first of four openings at The Bower from the culinary legend Garrett Harker comes All That Fish + Oyster. The seafood-centric menu, designed by Martha’s Vineyard native and culinary director Nemo Bolin, sets itself apart by showcasing not just local offerings but also embracing global seafood. Take the lobster offerings spread across the menu: Yes, there’s a lobster roll, but there’s also lobster scallion pancakes ($21) and lobster in Tiger’s Milk, or leche de tigre, a Peruvian preparation of curing fish with lemon juice, fish broth, and onion ($19). There’s also a stunning raw bar offering regional oysters on the half shell and littleneck clams (starting at $2.95 each). Harker also pays homage to global seafood culture through the restaurant’s design; materials are inspired by the huts of North American ice fisherman and oyster shacks throughout New England. When not mesmerized by the open kitchen, guests can turn to the oversized windows for unparalleled views of Fenway Park.

771 Beacon St.

Now Open

The past few months have seen an influx of NYC-based restaurants opening around Boston (Boqueria, Borrachito), and now, Just Salad adds to that list. The fast-casual chain’s debut in Post Office Square is the brand’s first-ever Massachusetts location, spanning 2,338 square-feet over flexible indoor-outdoor seating. Serving more than 15 salads as well as wraps, warm bowls, and breakfast favorites like avocado toast and smoothies, the health and sustainability-driven eatery is in the prime location to serve up a better-for-you grab-and-go. Signature salads include the Crispy Chicken Poblano, with crisp romaine, shredded kale, grated Cotija cheese, avocado, roasted corn, and overnight pickled onions ($14) and the Thai Chicken Crunch with romaine and shredded cabbage, sliced carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, and crispy wonton strips ($14). The brand teases at future openings around town, with an LED sign that reads “Hello Boston”’ to greet guests.

Advertisement:

185 Franklin St.

Now Open

Seth Friedus, of Good Company. – Good Company

After splashing onto Boston’s cocktail scene for his farm-to-glass libations at Eastern Standard, Contessa, and Alden + Harlow, Seth Freidus debuts his first solo concept in Charlestown this fall. Expect classic spirits infused with gourmet ingredients, like duck fat, miso-roasted squash, caramelized onion-infused tequila, and cantaloupe rind tepache. The project is a long time coming as Freidus originally signed the lease for a space at Downtown Crossing in 2020. “The pandemic put our plans on pause for a few years, so it’s really exciting to finally see it start to come to life,” Freidus said about this dream project he referred to as “a neighborhood cocktail bar without any pretense.” Prior to opening the brick-and-mortar, Freidus teased Good Company at a pop-up at Offsuit, the speakeasy in the back of Troquet, on October 2.

100 Hood Park, Charlestown

Opens: Late October

The team behind Field & Vine and Dear Annie prepare to unveil their new restaurant, June Bug, which husband-and-wife-duo Andrew Brady and Sara Markey designed to reflect as a welcoming space that’s “reminiscent of a dinner party with friends.” Like their existing Somerville hotspot, the menu, helmed by chef de cuisine Mark Holmes, will change seasonally, constantly updated to feature the freshest ingredients from around the region. There will be an open kitchen with a wood-fired oven serving up naturally leavened pizzas, like the “chimney sweep” with spinach, spazza di camino, and pine nut agrodolce ($18) as well as roasted oysters and rotating vegetables like eggplant with chocolate tahini mole ($14) and Jimmy Nardello peppers with caramel fish sauce ($16). Exposed beams and bright skylights set the scene for a casual gathering, and natural wines as well as local beers await on the beverage menu.

Advertisement:

251 Washington St., Somerville

Opens: Late October