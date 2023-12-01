Restaurants 5 restaurant openings we’re excited about this month Boston-area openings include a new Thai hotspot, a pizzeria in the North End, and more. Mia's Bakery is now open at The Street in Chestnut Hill, and is slated to open a Seaport location mid-December. Courtesy

There’s a mini NY takeover when it comes to morning routines here in Boston as a new outpost of a popular coffeehouse and a bakehouse, both originating in Brooklyn, open around town. There’s also a new Thai hotspot teasing steaming bowls of Boat Noodle soup and a popular brewery opens its second location in the Brighton neighborhood with a full kitchen serving renditions of street food prepared with ingredients sourced from local farms.

Here are five restaurants we’re excited to check out in December.

Brooklyn-based Blank Street Coffee is open in Harvard Square. – Courtesy

Brooklyn-based coffee company has expanded its Boston reach with the opening of its fourth location in the region; this time in Harvard Square. Since the American coffeehouse opened in Williamsburg in 2020, they’ve grown to 57 locations throughout NYC, D.C., and even internationally to London. Blank Street Coffee’s mission is simple: to deliver quality coffee and an elevated customer experience, all at better prices. This includes their expansive cold brew offerings, including their original cold brew with notes of milk chocolate and caramel for $4.50, and flavored favorites like the shaken brown sugar cold brew, a shaken latte made with dark brown sugar, milk, and a cold brew shot, finished with a pinch of cinnamon ($5.75 for a small, 16 oz.). On their hot coffee menu, the strawberries and cream latte is popular, with steamed milk over double espresso, strawberry and a touch of vanilla ($4.50 for a small, 8oz.), as well as the pistachio latte ($4.50, 8oz.). They also offer an assortment of black and herbal teas, baked goods from Salem-based A&J King, and savory flatbreads, presenting an all-day appeal.

1380 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

Now Open

Mia’s Bakery is slated to expand to the Seaport mid-December. – Courtesy

After making a name for themselves in Brooklyn and New York City, Mia’s Bakery brings its classic desserts and pastries to the Boston area. Its first location outside of New York opened at The Street Chestnut Hill in November and this month, another Mia’s Bakery will open in the Seaport. “We’ve fallen in love with Massachusetts,” shared Teli Spyropoulos, managing member at Mia’s Bakery. Though the bakeshop’s origins revolved around a chocolate soufflé, today, Mia’s offers all types of sweet treats, from morning croissants, danishes and muffins, to tarts, pies, cakes and cookies. Of course, a hot-ticket item is their New York-style cheesecake ($7.95 per slice), available in classic, strawberry, blueberry, brownie and salted caramel, and Oreo. Mia’s Banana Cream Pie ($6.75 per slice) and Tres Leches cupcakes ($4.50) are also emerging as fast favorites. The Street location serves as Mia’s regional bakehouse and will distribute all freshly-baked items daily to Boston Seaport. The Street also serves up savory treats and cafe items, while Boston Seaport will be a more intimate venue, focusing on the bakeshop’s signature sweets and coffee.

49 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill (Now Open) & 70 Pier 4 Blvd., Seaport (mid-December)

A new pizzeria in the North End? This is an absolute must to check out. After all, the North End is one of the most competitive pizza neighborhoods in the city, if not the most competitive. O’Cheese prepares 12 and 16-inch thin crust pies that will seemingly satiate both the traditionalists (Margherita, Veggie Lovers, and Meat Lovers) as well as pizza creatives. Their How Dare You ($15.95) features buffalo chicken, jalapeño, banana peppers, and ranch, while their Whatchamacallit is piled high with sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, onions, peppers, and mushrooms ($17.95). O’Cheese also serves pizzas dedicated to Boston sports teams, including The Celtics (sausage, onion, and green peppers from $14.95) and The Patriots (shaved steak, onions, peppers, and mushrooms from $15.95). The menu extends beyond pies with other doughy favorites like calzones as well as wings, tenders, burgers, cold and hot subs, and pastas.

261 North St.

Now open

Anticipation has been building for this veritable Thai eatery in Central Square thanks to the steaming bowls of broth and noodles teased by What A Soup’s Instagram page. “We are committed to offering you an authentic taste, making you feel as if you’re enjoying a popular noodle dish in Thailand,” reads a caption under a mouthwatering image of Thai Boat Noodle soup – traditionally made with pork and beef, soy sauce, as well as other spices and pickled bean curd. The Thai-owned restaurant explains in a previous post that their signature Thai Boat Noodle soup with its rich, sumptuous broth is “a passion project cultivated over years.” The soup will be served in personalized bowls from Thailand. What A Soup also teased their Moo Krob, or Thai crispy pork, which they describe as a “delightful combination of crispy, crunchy skin and tender, succulent meat.”

125 River St., Cambridge

Opens: Late December

Widowmaker opened its second permanent location in Brighton. – Courtesy

Ryan Lavery and Colin Foley started Widowmaker Brewing as a homebrewing extracurricular before they opened their first location in Braintree in 2017. Over the years, Widowmaker has debuted seasonal beer gardens in Quincy and Braintree, however, this fall, opened its second permanent location in the Brighton neighborhood. The taproom features a brewhouse with 50 beer barrels of fermentation space, as well as a kitchen operated by Bone & Bread, the original farm-to-street-foot inspired food truck launched by John Brennan and David James in 2021 that became a staple at Widowmaker Braintree every Thursday; now they have an enduring new home. “They approach food in a similar way that we approach beer,” Ryan Lavery, founder of Widowmaker said. “Always willing to take a new approach at their standards and willing to take unknown leaps knowing their masterful skill will lead to a great product when it gets placed in front of a customer.” Bone & Bread’s specialties include a selection of gourmet ramen noodles, like chili garlic crisp noodles ($15) and French onion ramen ($16) as well as various bar sides and snacks starting at $8, and sandwiches that run the gamut from a Korean street corn dog ($8) to a brewery burger ($13) and a Karaage chicken sandwich with sake and soy brined chicken. Brennan says his favorite pairing at the moment is the Billy Birria Tacos (braised goat tacos) with Widowlager (pilsner). “Widowlager is light, crisp and a flavorful beer that stands out alone,” said Brennan. “It cuts through the richness of the goat; heat of the chilies and the crispness of the pilsner enhances the fresh lime.”

190 North Beacon St., Brighton

Now Open