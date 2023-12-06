Restaurants Watch: Holiday cocktails and mocktails Looking to switch up your festive sips? We take you to the hidden neighborhood bar serving beverages for drinkers and non-drinkers alike.

Boston Globe Today: Watch now at BostonGlobe.com or weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on NESN

Take a deeper look at the stories impacting our community from the award-winning Boston Globe Media newsrooms. Hear directly from our journalists as they talk news politics, culture, and lifestyle with Segun Oduolowu and everything sports with Chris Gasper.