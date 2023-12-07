Restaurants Rubato is Eater Boston’s Best New Restaurant You’ll find it in Quincy. You Tiao from Rubato in Quincy. Handout

Five new restaurants and bars were honored in 2023’s Eater Award Winners for Boston, an annual list that highlights “the best new restaurants of the year.” Eater announced the winners on Wednesday. One of the eateries recognized was Rubato, a daytime Hong Kong cafe in Quincy, who won Best New Restaurant.

“This was a blockbuster year for dining out in Boston. Many months were marked by one highly anticipated opening after another,” wrote Erika Adams, editor for Eater Boston.

To be eligible for the awards, restaurants had to have opened between Sept. 1, 2022 and Sept. 1, 2023. Adams noted that “the range was a little more expansive this year, as Eater Boston skipped last year’s awards cycle.”

Rubato opened in August 2022 and continues to put a unique twist on “traditional Hong Kong and Cantonese comfort food.” Created by chef-owner Laurence Louie and co-owner Rary Ratsifa, the restaurant pays homage to Contempo, the bakery that formerly occupied the space, owned by Louie’s mother, Joyce Chan. Eater highlighted some of their offerings, such as the fried chicken bolo bao and steamed rice rolls that come with toppings like beef brisket.

Grace by Nia, a nightlife destination in the Seaport, won Best Night Out. The restaurant and live music spot from owner Nia Grace of Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen opened in May of this year. Some dishes from the menu include the lobster mac and cheese, bourbon peach spare ribs, and carrot cake chicken and waffles.

Southern Pines Diner Car, which opened last July at Somerville’s Bow Market, took the award for Best New Pop-Up. There, you can order Southern-inspired sandwiches from chef Matthew Bullock. Eater spotlighted specialties like the Mighty Mushroom Melt and the Beware Of The Rouxgaroux, featuring “Cajun barbecue-spiced chicken thigh.”

Check out the complete list of winners, including spots named Best New Bar and the Game Changer.