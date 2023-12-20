Restaurants Global STK Steakhouse has landed in Boston’s Back Bay Famed for their vibe dining experience, expect bustling weekend brunches and desirable happy hours over live DJs. Cowgirl Steak at STK Steakhouse. Courtesy

The energy last night was palpable as a buzzing crowd formed around the circular bar and white leather booths of STK Steakhouse’s newest outpost here in Boston.

The highly anticipated global steakhouse – with locations from Atlanta to Los Angeles, London to Dubai – opened on Berkeley Street, bringing with it the “vibe dining” atmosphere it’s known for to the Back Bay neighborhood.

“STK challenges the norms of the traditional steakhouse with its unique twists on classic dishes and cocktails that are simply unmatched,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group, who will be operating this location with a kitchen helmed by Joseph Nakayama-Williams.

Renowned for its elevated culinary curations and live music spun by noteworthy DJs, STK is a culinary destination where diners will want to stay awhile, whether over weekend brunch, a working lunch or for a dinner reservation turned night out.

“We have no doubt that STK will be a great addition to Boston’s lively restaurant scene and are excited to share our best in class culinary offerings with The City on a Hill.”

Lil’ Brgs at STK Steakhouse. – Courtesy

The modern steakhouse certainly showcases an array of impressive cuts and premium seafood, from the Wagyu beef in their Lil’ Brgs ($28), red king crab (market price), and lobster and eggs benedict ($48) at brunch to their tuna tartare ($33), braised short rib quesadilla ($25) and STK sandwich ($22) at lunch and signature STK steaks served all day long. Cuts include six and ten ounce filets, ribeye spinalis (the cap), NY Strip, and specialties like Dry-Aged Delmonico (14 oz for $115) and Cowgirl Bone-In Ribeye (16 oz for $101).

Steak and prawns at STK Steakhouse. – Courtesy

The menu also features a Wagyu selection with Australian Flat Iron, Japanese A5 Strip and Japanese A5 Filet. For even more indulgent items that are not-to-be-missed: their surf and turf – a filet topped with lobster tail or grilled prawns as well as their expertly arranged shellfish towers, heaping with oysters, ceviche, clams, mussels, Dungeness crab, Maine lobster and jalapeño pickled shrimp.

Happy hour spread at STK Steakhouse. – Courtesy

STK Steakhouse is also famed for their cocktail program, which is especially enjoyable during their happy hour that features a snack menu of discounted oysters, bar snacks like tater tots and truffle fries, Japanese A5 Wagyu tacos and popcorn chicken.

“Boston is an all-American city that has energy unlike anywhere else, so we’re excited to bring STK’s signature Vibe Dining experience to its proud locals and even their tourists who visit the historic city each year,” said Hilario.