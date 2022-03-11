Shopping Boston has one of the top 4 public markets in the country, according to USA Today readers Shoppers can snag fresh produce, prepared foods, crafts, and specialty items. Boston Public Market in Boston. Melissa DiPalma

A city market where visitors can shop dozens of New England artisans and food producers was just named among the best in the U.S.

The publication named the Boston Public Market among the country’s 10 best public markets on Friday, part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. Boston Public Market ranked No. 4.

“A visit to a public market often offers insight into a community through its foods and artisan goods,” wrote USA Today.

Here’s what the publication wrote about Boston Public Market:

This year-round, indoor market features 30 New England food producers and artisans selling fresh produce, prepared foods, crafts and other specialty items. Everything sold comes from New England with a focus on seasonality. USA Today

The market at 100 Hanover St. at Haymarket Station is open Monday through Saturday from 8 to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 to 6 p.m.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

The No. 1 public market in the U.S. is Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia. Check out the entire list of 10 best public markets.