Feeling Thwarted by your Boss?

Q: I like my job and realize there’s a lot I can do to learn and grow, which is what I want! But my boss doesn’t seem to support any of my suggestions for growth opportunities—he immediately explains why my proposal isn’t feasible or implies I don’t have the skills for it. I’m beginning to feel like there’s no future for me here. What should I do?

A: Recognizing that you have a lot to learn is the best position to be in at an organization—and taking advantage of learning opportunities is even more important. Though it may not seem this way to you now, you’re actually lucky your boss doesn’t support all your suggestions and that he’s taking time to tell you why they won’t work. If your manager implies that you don’t have the skills, perhaps you don’t. Are you listening to his feedback? This is how you start to learn. Many new employees are very energetic and eager to offer opinions but don’t always fully understand the factors impacting the business. Take the time to listen and learn.

Before getting discouraged about your future at the organization, take an honest look at your own behavior in this scenario. How long have you been at the company—and how many suggestions have you made for change in that timeframe? Is there validity to these suggestions? How do you know? It’s great that your manager explains and gives feedback on your suggestions, but depending on how many times you put him in that position, it could have a negative effect. It’s possible that your approach is aggravating your boss, which will only frustrate both of you in the long run. Try to find opportunities to learn without feeling compelled to make suggestions. Perhaps there’s a formal process for making suggestions or offering a proposal for change. Check your boss’s attitude toward your suggestion making and adjust your approach accordingly.

If your concern continues, wait for a review cycle to see how the situation is addressed. You’ll learn whether your manager welcomes your idea giving or whether he wants you to sit back and learn more before offering suggestions. You can also set up a meeting to say to your manager, “I love what I’m doing and want to contribute more. What skills do I need to develop to be able to show you what other contributions I can make?” Then truly listen to the feedback. If he tells you that you need to develop certain skills, probe for more information. How? Where? Who can you learn from? If he tells you that you just don’t have enough knowledge of the business, ask for specific development opportunities. Remember that managers also have their own priorities, and while your ideas may be creative and interesting, they may be very far removed from the primary issues of the business. Your manager’s rebuffs may be an attempt to maintain your enthusiasm but also redirect your thinking until your ideas tie more closely to immediate business needs.

Other colleagues—especially ones who’ve been there longer—are also a great resource. Have they seen your boss open to suggestions? Under what circumstances? They can provide insight that will help you present ideas to your boss in a way that makes him more likely to consider them. Perhaps he likes PowerPoint presentation or a full financial analysis of any proposal. Colleagues can also tell you whether you understand the business enough to be in the position of making suggestions. Using coworkers as a dry run for presenting your ideas means you’ll bring only the best, most valid suggestions to your boss—ideas that are less likely to be shot down.

If this has been happening for more than 18 months—and your manager’s response is consistently negative—there’s a chance your future is limited here. Otherwise, keep up your enthusiasm and keep learning the business and developing key skills.