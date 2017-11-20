Throwing a safe holiday party at work

Ask the Job Doc.
Ask the Job Doc. –Boston.com
By
11:56 AM

Q:  I am in the person at my company, who plans our holiday party.  Last year, we had a company party and there were a few people who became intoxicated and ruined the party for many of us.  I worry about planning an event where people could be drinking and driving.  Plus, there are some folks who are sober and these events are probably a challenge for them. 

A:  When you mix alcohol at company-sponsored event, these events can be tough for many.  Here are some guidelines to help you reduce your company’s risk but also still throw a fun party.

  1. Establish some ground rules in advance. Ask employees to have fun but also be careful about their behavior.  This is still a work event.  It is not a family reunion or a tailgate party with college friends.
  2. Ask the leadership team to role model ideal behavior. If the CEO buys a round of shots for the finance team, then others learn that drinking a shot is the norm and almost expected.
  3. Offer one or two drink tickets per person, as opposed to having an open bar with unlimited alcohol. Make sure that your bartender is trained in spotting unusual or concerning behavior. Limit the hours where alcohol is served.  Think about closing the bar an hour or so before the end of the party.
  4. Assume there will be someone (or a few) who need a ride home. Plan for that in advance.  Research cab vouchers or ride share programs.  Ask your company to pay for these rides.  It is short money to keep employees and guests safe.
  5. Reserve a block of rooms at a nearby hotel. Sometimes you can even negotiate a group discount.
  6. Feed your guests. The focus should be on socializing, not alcohol.  Make sure your guests eat if they are also consuming alcohol.
  7. Ensure that alcohol-free drinks are available for those you don’t drink. Make sure that there is no pressure to drink or to stay for the entire event.  Some may prefer to leave a bit early and that is ok too.
  8. Ask your venue’s contact if they have additional suggestions for maintaining a positive and safe environment for your employees.
  9. Think about student interns, co-ops, etc. in advance. Will you exclude them or not?
  10. Harassment is in the news. Alcohol often contributes to poor decision-making and inappropriate behavior.  Think about reviewing your company’s harassment policy and communicating expectations about conduct before the event.

Finally, model professional behavior.  Others will look to you, at the coordinator, as the norm for what is expected.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Job Doc
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Plenty of fish in the sea, says this North Shore fisherman November 16, 2017 | 9:41 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Ingenuity makes up every LEGO sculpture November 16, 2017 | 9:37 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Seabirds have this biologist to thank November 16, 2017 | 9:32 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
The world's most senior chimney sweep still plying his trade November 16, 2017 | 9:27 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
It's a jungle out there but he hopes tourism thrives November 16, 2017 | 9:20 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Flying high with gourmet meals November 16, 2017 | 9:15 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
When too much piano playing leads to injury November 16, 2017 | 9:11 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
When your employer says don't commute to work unless it's safe November 13, 2017 | 10:03 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Divulging Personal Beliefs on a Resume - Elaine Varelas Discusses Where Acceptable November 8, 2017 | 2:29 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
A man is odd, weird. Could his behavior be harassment? November 6, 2017 | 7:02 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Elaine Varelas Discusses Non-flexible Job Offers November 1, 2017 | 12:05 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
When an employer checks references, beyond the ones a candidate has provided October 30, 2017 | 10:02 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
An employer can ask....for now. In 2018, it changes in Massachusetts. October 23, 2017 | 9:03 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
If not an FMLA, sometimes Massachusetts Parental Leave provides time off October 16, 2017 | 10:11 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Elaine Varelas Speaks to the Importance of a Digital Footprint October 11, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
When a candidate has a list of requirements October 9, 2017 | 1:29 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Caught with Your Foot in Your Mouth at Work? Elaine Varelas Offers Advice October 4, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Elaine Varelas Addresses Poor Shared Calendar Etiquette October 4, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
What to bring to a face-to-face interview October 2, 2017 | 8:50 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Is a Colleague Job Searching at Work? Elaine Varelas Weighs In September 27, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Ending obesity with surgical option September 25, 2017 | 2:35 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Window shopping for a newer type of mannequin September 25, 2017 | 2:25 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Why wasn't I hired? September 25, 2017 | 8:42 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Elaine Varelas Discusses the Transition from Nonprofit to Corporate September 20, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
An unpaid employee referral bonus and how it sometimes works September 18, 2017 | 8:11 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Elaine Varelas Offers Advice on Returning to Your Position after a RIF September 13, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Some advice on email addresses, for job hunters September 11, 2017 | 9:28 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Archdiocese recruiter prays he finds the right candidates September 8, 2017 | 9:53 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Watertown textile outlet has it covered September 8, 2017 | 9:49 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Bringing Netherland planting practices to the states September 8, 2017 | 9:42 AM