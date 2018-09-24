An overview of employee referral program “rules”

Ask the Job Doc.
Ask the Job Doc. –Boston.com
By
8:05 AM

Q: I recently referred a friend to work at my company.  My friend was hired.  I thought I would be entitled to a bonus for referring my friend.  I asked my HR Rep and she said that I was not qualified to receive the bonus.  I am not sure what disqualifies me.

A: Employee referral bonus program are an effective way of broadening the candidate pool.  Employers are fighting for talent.  Every employer wants to hire the best and the brightest.  These programs are often cost-effective too.

Usually an employee referral program has rules.  Some of the most common rules include that the candidate must be a “new” candidate.  If the candidate had already been referred through another channel (e.g., another employee, a placement firm, an online posting, or had applied to the company directly), then your referral would not qualify for a referral bonus.  Or, if you are the manager of a department and the new employee is working within your department, many companies will not pay a bonus for this type of referral.  Many employers also exclude senior leaders from this type of program.  When we design an employee referral campaign for our clients, we suggest excluding Vice Presidents and above.  Some companies allow independent contractors and consultants to receive a bonus, while others do not.  Finally, most companies have a sentence or two in the “fine print” which states that they reserve the right to make all hiring decisions, whether an employee referral is in place or not.

Advertisement

With unemployment in the Boston area hovering around 3%, most companies who have aggressive hiring plans, are relying on employee referral programs.  Some employers launch these programs in a splashy way, with balloons, hot dogs and a lot of bling.  Others will post the info on an intranet.  I know the employer is really serious about these programs when I see posters in cafeterias, bathrooms and elevators.

Employee referral programs can be a valuable source of talent.  Employees tend to pre-screen candidates a bit, before the candidate is referred.  Current employees also can share information with the candidate.  Information might include details about the culture, how long the commute might be, what the dress code is or how supportive management is of employees.

It would be ok to ask why your referral didn’t qualify for a bonus.  It would be helpful for you to understand this as you sound like you might be a good source of future referrals.

 

 

 

TOPICS: Job Doc
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Is a colleague taking advantage of your time with "urgent" requests? Elaine Varelas advises September 19, 2018 | 10:15 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Tricks didn't just come out of a hat September 18, 2018 | 2:15 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Aquariums require a tank full of maintenance September 18, 2018 | 2:09 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
'Den mother' of start-ups still fostering entrepreneurs September 18, 2018 | 2:01 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Marine biologist creates whale exhibits September 18, 2018 | 1:21 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Hunters turn to taxidermist to preserve their finds September 18, 2018 | 1:01 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Mason loves a challenging offshore project September 18, 2018 | 12:30 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
This illustrator is a superhero to his constituency September 18, 2018 | 12:02 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
A reader asks about employment laws on behalf of her teen September 17, 2018 | 9:18 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Do I have to support my underperforming boss? Elaine Varelas advises September 12, 2018 | 10:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
A former employee asks about an exit interview September 10, 2018 | 8:02 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Offered a dream job—for a year term only. Is it worth it? Elaine Varelas offers insight September 5, 2018 | 10:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
He's at the wheel of a road academy September 4, 2018 | 1:20 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Esh Circus Arts is anything but conventional September 4, 2018 | 1:20 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Bears, deers, and moose, oh my! September 4, 2018 | 1:00 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Pattie shares some info on the I-9 form September 3, 2018 | 10:42 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Does a poor onboarding experience impact employee—and company—success? Elaine Varelas explains August 29, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Attorney Amy Carlin shares an overview of the new non-compete law in Mass August 27, 2018 | 8:42 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Is a demotion at work the first step toward being fired? Elaine Varelas offers insight August 22, 2018 | 10:07 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Creating immersive environments for the public to enjoy August 22, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Programmer helps others with computational needs August 22, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Helping start-ups hone their delivery August 21, 2018 | 12:18 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
A former CEO expresses concerns regarding networking August 20, 2018 | 4:04 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Two of my employees hate each other—do I have to fire one of them? Elaine Varelas discusses the options August 15, 2018 | 10:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
A reader asks about her pregnancy and missing her quota August 13, 2018 | 9:46 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Is My Salary Offer Comparable to What My Male Coworkers are Making? Elaine Varelas discusses August 8, 2018 | 10:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
How to respond to a poor performance evaluation from a new manager August 2, 2018 | 8:08 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Should a New Manager Be Friends with Employees? Elaine Varelas advises August 1, 2018 | 3:35 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Pattie describes what typically happens during a workplace investigation July 30, 2018 | 10:21 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
A candidate's salary expectations are much lower than what the role pays—is this a red flag? Elaine Varelas weighs in July 25, 2018 | 10:00 AM