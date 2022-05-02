Job Doc A surprise PIP, now what? Pattie Hunt Sinacole shares some feedback on how to respond to a PIP Ask the Job Doc. Boston.com

Q: After 12 years with my current company, my manager gave me a performance improvement plan. I was stunned and I had no idea this was coming. There are very specific requirements in the document. If I don’t meet these specific requirements, I could be fired. What is your take? Does this happen often? I am angry and afraid. What do you suggest that I do?

A: A performance improvement plan (PIP) should almost never come as a surprise unless there was something you did that was so concerning and unexpected that a PIP needed to be developed quickly to address the concern. Typically, a PIP is the step taken after there has been significant counseling and coaching. In most cases, I would expect a verbal warning to be given before a PIP was issued.

Advertisement:

In almost every company across the US, managers are addressing performance concerns nearly every day. Concerns around employee performance range from an employee arriving late to work on a regular basis to an employee embezzling funds from their employer. Managers are often responsible for the performance of their department, function or business unit. Often a poorly performing employee hinder the productivity of others.

This may not apply in your case, but I know of situations where employees are shocked when they have received a PIP, even though there has been considerable discussion around the employee’s performance. The employee has been counseled, coached, warned, given significant feedback and the employee stills seems surprised when a PIP is presented.

If I were you, I would read the PIP carefully. If you feel the document is inaccurate, I would request a meeting with your manager. I would ensure that you are prepared for the meeting, with a written list of your concerns. Do your best to maintain a professional demeanor in your day-to-day interactions and during this meeting. During this meeting, your manager may provide some clarity on expectations, concerns, etc. You can also write a rebuttal explaining your position regarding the PIP. However, your memo does not invalidate the PIP.

Advertisement:

I understand your concerns. Receiving a PIP is stressful enough, but receiving it unexpectedly is beyond stressful.