The genie is out of the bottle re: hybrid and remote work

Q: I am working remotely and my manager wants us to return to the office July 1st. He believes everyone who works from home is watching the “Price is Right.” Without the interruptions at the office, I have been far more productive and more engaged. I also have saved on gas and travel expenses. I used to leave my house at 7:30am to be in the office by 8:30am. Now I am online at 8am, and working more. My team and I have scheduled a Friday lunch together, so we’re are connecting. I have friends and relatives who have moved to Florida, Vermont and North Carolina.
A: The genie is out of the bottle. It will be a challenge for employers to return to the expectation that all employees will return to the office full-time. Some industries have little choice, including healthcare, hospitality and lab services. However, the vast majority of employers may need to re-think expectations.
During the summer of 2021, many of us were planning on a return to the office in 2021. However, as a country, we saw COVID variants and many employees leaving the workforce. The fight for labor became an uphill climb. Attracting and retaining talent has become a challenge.
Employers are struggling with ways to attract talent. A shortened or compressed work week, increased compensation opportunities, hybrid or fully remote schedules, strong benefits offerings and an increased commitment to wellness, including mental health support. According to a 2022, Harvard Business Review article entitled “11 Trends that Will Shape Work in 2022 and Beyond,” 90% or more of employers are expected to offer some type of hybrid workplace for knowledge workers in 2022. What was a Silicon Valley perk is now a necessity for organizations looking to compete for talent. Many employers are more reliant on video communication tools like Zoom or Teams. Virtual interviews and virtual performance reviews are now widely accepted. Some of the benefits of this “new normal” include:
Of course, with every change, there are some downsides also:
Employers who dismiss hybrid work schedules will struggle to attract and retain candidates employees in the current employment market. The pendulum will likely shift, back to employers, at some point. However, in 2022 and likely 2023, candidates and employees are in the driver’s seat.
