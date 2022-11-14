Should a candidate re-apply?

Newsletter Signup
Q: I had a summer internship cancelled during the summer of 2020. I was disappointed, to say the least. I am still interested in that company, but not sure how I should go about re-applying. I am graduating in December, 2022. The summer of 2020 seems like so long ago. I am not even sure if they will remember me. They may be in a different place, vs. where they were in January, 2020, when I first applied for this internship. I am unsure of how to approach them.
A: Seize the day is what I say! The world changed in March, 2020. Let me share some data with you. I just shared this information with a professional association in Massachusetts. In April, 2020, the unemployment rate in the Bay State was over 17%. Seventeen percent is wildly high for Massachusetts, or any state! Now, the unemployment rate is hovering just over 3% in Massachusetts. Usually, the unemployment rate moves a percentage or two, or even just a tenth of a percentage or two. COVID-19 impacted our personal lives and our work lives. This pandemic has touched almost every inch of the globe. While we are returning to some normalcy, many employers are struggling to find talent. Many dropped out of the workforce, whether a baby boomer who has retired or a professional who “hung a shingle” and started their own businesses.
Here are my recommendations:
Finally, don’t sit on the sidelines. Reach out and re-connect. What if they are hiring and you never pursued a possible role? Even if the company is not hiring employees for your level, you have nothing to lose. Seize the day!
