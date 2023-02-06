Job Doc How to manage an abundance of networking requests Pattie Hunt Sinacole suggests an approach Q: I am running a firm that I launched five years ago. We have grown and are successful. We are all “do-ers” and we all work on client-facing projects and deliverables. I probably receive about five networking or what I call “favor” requests weekly. Some of these examples might be: Can I introduce a friend of a friend to someone on LinkedIn? Can I track down a former college friend to ask if they can interview at this person’s company? However, if I later ask this person for a professional favor, the person is dismissive and says that they are too busy. I have met with sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, etc. for informational interviews. I don’t have a salary, so every hour away from my business, is an hour of billing time. I end up working weekends to accommodate all of these requests, and I feel like often the “favor” it not returned. How do you suggest that I manage this? A: I get it. I am in the same boat. If I received compensation for all of the informational interviews, all the connections I have made over the years, I would be wealthy. How I view this dilemma is that some of your good will may come back in one form or another. I also feel like one informational meeting can change someone’s life, as this person may land a new role because of the connections you are making. However, and this is a big however, when either of us say yes to every request, these requests impact our earnings. Literally! I have established a few ground rules for myself: 1. Limit the number of informational interviews per week. My max is two per week. You probably have had this occur. Someone gets laid off on a Tuesday, and then calls or emails you in a very panicked way, and wants to meet you asap. This person expects you to cancel your appointments, which may have been scheduled for weeks. Almost 100% of the time, I will say that I am available on Friday at 9am or 10am. I can’t drop every project on my desk immediately. 2. I will always offer times toward the end of my week. My schedule is often the busiest at the beginning of the week. By Friday, my schedule lightens up a bit. 3. I will sometimes offer a very early time in the day. If the person refuses because they are “not an early person” (a direct quote), then I am not interested in re-configuring my schedule for them. 4. Use Zoom, or another video call tool, to minimize the travel time. If a person insists in an in-person meeting, I explain that this is not possible. I explain that I use Zoom to minimize the impact to my business.5. If I meet the person, early on Friday, or face-to-face on a Saturday, maybe for coffee or breakfast, I am reluctant to pay the bill. I feel like I am offering my time, and a cup of coffee is a reasonable offering. The only exception to this rule, is when I meet with a relative or very close friend.6. I do expect a brief text or email thanking me. If I don’t receive that, I am more reluctant to assist them further. 7. I often speak at job-hunt events, sometimes at local libraries. There is an opportunity there to discuss job hunting recommendations, though my job seekers view their search “as different.”8. I will refer the person to a local career coach, if the person is hunting for a new role. I hope this is helpful to you. I sometimes acquiesce but I am trying to be firmer about how I respond to these requests. I hope this is helpful to you. I sometimes acquiesce but I am trying to be firmer about how I respond to these requests. Boston.com By Pattie Hunt Sinacole February 6, 2023 | 10:07 AM FacebookTwitterEmailEmail Be civil. Be kind. Read our full community guidelines.
