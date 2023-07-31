Job Doc Turnover causes angst What to do when there is turnover around you Ask the Job Doc. Boston.com

Q: In the last few months, my company has experienced constant turnover since I started. This has caused me a great amount of anxiety. I think I should be looking for a new job? I thought I would be in this role for years, but it has only been close to 18 months. I think I could make more at a new company. What does one do?

A: Employees are smart to re-assess their careers, at least annually. Everyone’s situation though is a bit different. No role is perfect, no company is perfect, no employee is perfect and no candidate is perfect. Pay, benefits, commute, flexibility and type of work are all factors. Typically, there are several factors which influence an employee’s decision to remain with the company. “Constant turnover” can be unnerving as sometimes it has a ripple effect and impacts other employees within a company. We all have different tolerance levels for turbulence though. Some of us are ok with some chaos, while others run in the opposite direction. Most are us are in between. We accept some change, but certainly not chaos.

Most hiring managers question resumes when a candidate has remained with a job for less than one year. However, some employers, especially in the start-up world, are more forgiving with respect to shorter stints. Other employers, typically larger and more mature companies, will view a one-year stint as a yellow flag. However, if your resume indicates a pattern of short stints, that is a red flag for most hiring managers.

You also raise the issue of increased compensation, with a new role. Often times a job change does yield an increase in compensation. However, candidates must evaluate the total compensation. If the candidate is losing a 401(k) match Is the increase in base pay truly an increase in total compensations? Does the new employer offer a comparable medical plan? If so, what is the employee’s contribution? Does the new role require the employee to purchase a monthly parking pass? Truthfully many exiting employees embellish and play up their new offer. The new offer, shared with colleagues, may not exactly be the offer the employee has accepted.

I always recommend that all employees, regardless of their role and tenure, keep their resumes updated. I update my resume every January and I have had my own company for 20-plus years. It is an uncertain world.