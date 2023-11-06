When your supervisor has been “let go”

Newsletter Signup
Q: My supervisor was just “let go.” I tried to reach out to her, and have not heard back. I am not sure what “let go” that means, but she is no longer in the office. I am worried that I might be “let go.” This is my first job out of college, and I just started this job in June, 2023. I am beyond nervous about this, but not sure what else I can be doing, but get more and more anxious every day! Any advice?
A: Thanks for your question. It sounds like you are in a stressful situation. The phrase “let go” likely means that your supervisor is no longer employed by your company. You may never know the reason. My guess is that the infamous rumor mill is churning out a bit of truth, a bit of embellishment and a dose of drama. Rumors can not be relied upon. Your supervisor may not have been performing up to the company’s expectations, or that maybe she decided she could no longer perform the job satisfactorily. There are many different reasons why someone is separated from a company. I understand why your supervisor did not return your outreach. She may need time, or she may not want to explain the circumstances. She could have also agreed, with your employer, that neither wants to disclose the reason for her separation.
There are some steps you could take to reduce your angst. See below:
Finally, it is important assess your stress level. Think about joining a yoga class, taking a walk before work, meditating or kick boxing. It doesn’t really matter what you do, but the goal is to reduce your stress level.
