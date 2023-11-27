Job Doc Transitioning from intern to employee, is that possible? Video Producer Jermon Clark shares his expertise Ask the Job Doc. Boston.com

Q: I am a student, with a spring internship already lined up. I hope to start an internship and then possibly get a full-time job next summer, after I graduate in May, 2024. Do many interns transition to full-time roles at their internship company? It seems like that would be a big advantage to both the student and the company. I like technology and I would prefer a job that is more creative than routine. Accounting, finance and operations are not of interest. I have had a side “hustle” videotaping graduation, weddings of family members and bar mitzvahs. I can’t see myself starting a videographer business myself, because I don’t know how to run a business. When I have worked on my side job, it is tiring working with family members angry with each other, and brides who seem unreasonable. Also, many of these events are on the weekends. Some weekends are ok, but every weekend would interfere with some other things I am interested in. Are there jobs that might fit my interests? I don’t want to work with brides every weekend.

A: Congratulations on finetuning your career options. What you eliminate from your career interests, is just as important as what you include, and keep on your list. I think companies strive to hire interns on a full-time basis, if possible. The reasons include that the intern understands the role’s expectations, the company culture and the team members within the organization.

I consulted Jermon Clark, Associate Producer at College Guidance Network. According to Clark, videographers do not have to focus solely on weddings, or family events. Instead, videographers and editors can explore niches. Sports, travel or corporate are a few of the possible niches for this profession.

Clark began a video editing internship, at College Guidance Network, during the spring semester of his senior year of college. After graduation, he transitioned to a full-time producer in the fall. Clark shared that he “took full advantage of this learning opportunity, while an intern.” It was also a chance for him to prove himself, while continuing to hone his skills. Clark suggested that another way to continue to improve your technical skills, is to work on projects outside of your professional role. In addition to having a strong mentor, Clark recommended YouTube as a helpful resource for learning new skills.

There are a range of boot camps, certifications and online tools which can help you continue to develop your skills. After spending just a few minutes browsing online, there is no shortage of videography classes, from editing techniques to animation. Some of these offerings are free, while others charge a fee.

If your internship is a positive experience, it would be smart to build a strong relationship with your manager. Additionally, you should ask about what career opportunities might be available after graduation. Clark said “make sure that you have a conversation which signals that you are interested in pursuing opportunities upon graduation.”