Why Recruiters Aren’t Calling You Back

—iStock One of the biggest complaints candidates experience during their job searches? “Why don’t recruiters call me back?’’ Consider these reasons and learn how to improve your odds for getting a response.All text by Cesar Ulloa, senior staffing manager, WinterWyman

An unpolished resume —iStock Your resume is the first impression hiring managers and recruiters have of you. In addition to showcasing your background, education and experience, your resume can demonstrate your attention to detail, professionalism and even your intelligence. If you present a resume with spelling errors, typos, and missing information, or if the format is difficult to follow, it may prevent a hiring manager from wanting to learn more about you. Be sure to have someone proofread your resume and look at it for format and content. A well-executed resume along with the right background and experience should encourage a recruiter to pick up the phone and call you back.

Gaps in your work history —iStock An extended time of unemployment can make it difficult for a recruiter to place you, even if your background and skills are excellent. Understandably, hiring managers typically prefer hiring professionals who are employed. Sometimes being out of work is unavoidable, so what can you do to avoid gaps in your resume? Consider contract work. It’s an effective way to keep yourself in the game, get exposure to new and different professional experiences, retain your skills, and make new contacts.

Missing skills —iStock Many hiring managers are very specific with the degrees, skills and certifications they want from their new employees. You may have what is being requested, but it could be difficult to find, or not even listed on your resume. Ensure your talents are clearly noted on your resume. Include a technical summary, and, if job-specific, repeat and highlight this information in your cover letter. For example, what software do you use? How proficient are you in Excel? What certificates do you have? Make your resume stand out with the particular skill that is required for the role.

Inconsistencies in your background —iStock With multiple career websites like LinkedIn, Monster and CareerBuilder, consistency is critical. If your LinkedIn profile has employment information that differs from your resume, it will create misgiving in the mind of any recruiter, and could be the reason you aren’t called back. Many staffing agencies use software to track resume information from the first time you register with them. If you submitted a resume in 2010 and again in 2014 with conflicting information, it may come across as fabricated and your candidacy may be dismissed.

There is nothing to report —iStock If a recruiter called and hasn’t reached out again after an initial conversation, it’s OK to follow up. At most, make a call every few weeks. Good recruiters rarely have a scenario where they overlook a qualified candidate for a role or forget to call a candidate with important news. If there is a fit, a next step or a question, you will get a call. While some candidate follow-up is expected, overly aggressive candidates can be off-putting to recruiters, and their tactics may get them eliminated from contention.