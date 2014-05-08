Why Recruiters Aren’t Calling You Back

By
Boston.com Staff
May 8, 2014

  • —iStock

    One of the biggest complaints candidates experience during their job searches? “Why don’t recruiters call me back?’’ Consider these reasons and learn how to improve your odds for getting a response.All text by Cesar Ulloa, senior staffing manager, WinterWyman

  • An unpolished resume

    —iStock

    Your resume is the first impression hiring managers and recruiters have of you. In addition to showcasing your background, education and experience, your resume can demonstrate your attention to detail, professionalism and even your intelligence. If you present a resume with spelling errors, typos, and missing information, or if the format is difficult to follow, it may prevent a hiring manager from wanting to learn more about you. Be sure to have someone proofread your resume and look at it for format and content. A well-executed resume along with the right background and experience should encourage a recruiter to pick up the phone and call you back.

  • Gaps in your work history

    —iStock

    An extended time of unemployment can make it difficult for a recruiter to place you, even if your background and skills are excellent. Understandably, hiring managers typically prefer hiring professionals who are employed. Sometimes being out of work is unavoidable, so what can you do to avoid gaps in your resume? Consider contract work. It’s an effective way to keep yourself in the game, get exposure to new and different professional experiences, retain your skills, and make new contacts.

  • Missing skills

    —iStock

    Many hiring managers are very specific with the degrees, skills and certifications they want from their new employees. You may have what is being requested, but it could be difficult to find, or not even listed on your resume. Ensure your talents are clearly noted on your resume. Include a technical summary, and, if job-specific, repeat and highlight this information in your cover letter. For example, what software do you use? How proficient are you in Excel? What certificates do you have? Make your resume stand out with the particular skill that is required for the role.

  • Inconsistencies in your background

    —iStock

    With multiple career websites like LinkedIn, Monster and CareerBuilder, consistency is critical. If your LinkedIn profile has employment information that differs from your resume, it will create misgiving in the mind of any recruiter, and could be the reason you aren’t called back. Many staffing agencies use software to track resume information from the first time you register with them. If you submitted a resume in 2010 and again in 2014 with conflicting information, it may come across as fabricated and your candidacy may be dismissed.

  • There is nothing to report

    —iStock

    If a recruiter called and hasn’t reached out again after an initial conversation, it’s OK to follow up. At most, make a call every few weeks. Good recruiters rarely have a scenario where they overlook a qualified candidate for a role or forget to call a candidate with important news. If there is a fit, a next step or a question, you will get a call. While some candidate follow-up is expected, overly aggressive candidates can be off-putting to recruiters, and their tactics may get them eliminated from contention.

  • —iStock

    Improve your chances of getting a call back from a recruiter by creating a clean resume, managing unemployment gaps, showcasing relevant skills and experience, being consistent with your online profiles and being professional in your follow-up. If you do all this and are still not getting a response, it may be time to look for a new recruiter or move onto a new opportunity.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Jobs News
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Divulging Personal Beliefs on a Resume - Elaine Varelas Discusses Where Acceptable November 8, 2017 | 2:29 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
A man is odd, weird. Could his behavior be harassment? November 6, 2017 | 7:02 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Elaine Varelas Discusses Non-flexible Job Offers November 1, 2017 | 12:05 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
When an employer checks references, beyond the ones a candidate has provided October 30, 2017 | 10:02 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
An employer can ask....for now. In 2018, it changes in Massachusetts. October 23, 2017 | 9:03 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
If not an FMLA, sometimes Massachusetts Parental Leave provides time off October 16, 2017 | 10:11 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Elaine Varelas Speaks to the Importance of a Digital Footprint October 11, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
When a candidate has a list of requirements October 9, 2017 | 1:29 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Caught with Your Foot in Your Mouth at Work? Elaine Varelas Offers Advice October 4, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Elaine Varelas Addresses Poor Shared Calendar Etiquette October 4, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
What to bring to a face-to-face interview October 2, 2017 | 8:50 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Is a Colleague Job Searching at Work? Elaine Varelas Weighs In September 27, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Ending obesity with surgical option September 25, 2017 | 2:35 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Window shopping for a newer type of mannequin September 25, 2017 | 2:25 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Why wasn't I hired? September 25, 2017 | 8:42 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Elaine Varelas Discusses the Transition from Nonprofit to Corporate September 20, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
An unpaid employee referral bonus and how it sometimes works September 18, 2017 | 8:11 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Elaine Varelas Offers Advice on Returning to Your Position after a RIF September 13, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Some advice on email addresses, for job hunters September 11, 2017 | 9:28 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Archdiocese recruiter prays he finds the right candidates September 8, 2017 | 9:53 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Watertown textile outlet has it covered September 8, 2017 | 9:49 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Bringing Netherland planting practices to the states September 8, 2017 | 9:42 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
'Hard-wired' for the emergency room September 8, 2017 | 9:37 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Elaine Varelas Addresses How to Navigate When Your Employees Need Assistance September 6, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
How does a college student gain work experience while immersed in studies? September 4, 2017 | 9:40 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Elaine Varelas Offers Insight on Training Your Replacement August 30, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
An employee leaves angrily and then has regrets August 28, 2017 | 10:13 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Elaine Varelas Addresses Unsolicited Feedback August 23, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Non-compete agreements in Massachusetts are discussed August 21, 2017 | 11:14 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Elaine Varelas Offers Insight on Internal Interview Procedures August 16, 2017 | 12:18 PM