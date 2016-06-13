A new site for rating employers is coming to Boston

Kununu, a German-based platform for employer reviews and ratings, is moving into Seaport offices.

Kununu was created in 2007 by founders Martin and Mark Poreda.
Kununu was created in 2007 by founders Martin and Mark Poreda. –(Valerie Mosley/Fort Collins Coloradoan via AP)
By
June 13, 2016

Calling itself the “Robin Hood of employees,” Kununu, a German-based platform for employer reviews and ratings, claims to offer users a more transparent experience than sites like Glassdoor.

Kununu, which launched in 2007, recently chose the Boston Seaport as its U.S. hub, where it hopes to expand its international presence in a growing tech industry and among top digital talent.

CEO Moritz Kothe told Boston.com that Kununu is unique from other employer review platforms because it is totally free and open to the public. Users have access to all content on the site without creating a login or registration. Leaving an anonymous review only requires your email.

Advertisement

“We have a much more democratic approach,” Kothe said. On sites like Glassdoor, users get a preview of reviews before being prompted to create an account and log in to view all salaries and other information about employers.

Related Links

On Kununu’s platform, employers are ranked out of five stars, an aggregation of how employees rate the company on individual factors like leadership support, teamwork, autonomy, job security, and work-life balance.

Reviewers can also leave suggestions for improvement and detail what they liked and didn’t like about an employer.

Kununu already has around 200,000 reviews of U.S. companies. Local companies that have already been reviewed include State Street Bank, Boston Children’s Hospital, and Putnam Investments.

Moritz also said employers are encouraged to respond to reviews.

“Employers can use this information to create a better work environment,” Kothe said. “We’re making it easier for people to provide feedback.”

The U.S. version of Kununu officially launches Thursday, June 16. The company anticipates hiring some 25 to 30 people in Boston by the end of the year.

TOPICS: Jobs News
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Sanctuary is refuge for birds of all feathers June 15, 2017 | 10:24 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Physician tackles addiction from all sides June 15, 2017 | 10:10 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Creating Your Professional Brand June 14, 2017 | 3:39 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
How to transition from an office to a field June 12, 2017 | 7:11 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Worried About Coaching June 7, 2017 | 11:02 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
After a merger, can a company change benefits and compensation? June 5, 2017 | 8:14 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Understanding the basics of pre-employment tests May 29, 2017 | 11:17 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
A reader submits a question about a manager's workstyle May 22, 2017 | 6:56 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Lightning rods still needed as storms increase May 18, 2017 | 2:59 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Meet the new lab mate: Sivatherium May 18, 2017 | 2:56 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
How to Work with a Coworker you Dislike May 17, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Pattie Hunt Sinacole suggests ways for a candidate to close the interview May 15, 2017 | 7:05 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Working with a Spouse May 10, 2017 | 10:26 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Resume suggestions are offered May 8, 2017 | 7:49 AM
Jobs News
Salute to Nurses: Read the letters and keep up with the coverage May 6, 2017 | 10:24 PM
big brother and male nurse admiring newborn baby at the hospital
Jobs News
Salute to Nurses 2017 Letters: Hospitals N-S May 6, 2017 | 10:13 PM
A little girl is at the doctors office for a check up. A nurse is sitting with them and talking to the mother.
Jobs News
Salute to Nurses 2017 Letters: Hospitals H-M May 6, 2017 | 10:12 PM
Smiling African doctor working with patient in his office
Jobs News
Salute to Nurses 2017 Letters: Hospitals C-G May 6, 2017 | 10:11 PM
Cheerful mid adult Asian pediatric nurse smiles while feeding an infant. The baby is looking up at the nurse.
Jobs News
Salute to Nurses 2017 Letters: Hospitals T-W May 6, 2017 | 10:10 PM
Nurse holding hand of senior woman in pension home
Jobs News
Salute to Nurses 2017 Letters: Hospitals A-B May 6, 2017 | 10:04 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
She 'sees' dogs and cats with vision problems May 5, 2017 | 5:10 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Metaphysical operators claim to work in another realm May 5, 2017 | 5:04 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Company Restructuring - Is Your Job Safe? May 3, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Pattie Hunt Sinacole shares some advice to a small business owner May 1, 2017 | 6:24 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Negative Energy in the Office April 27, 2017 | 9:27 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
A seafarer's best friend since 1875 April 25, 2017 | 8:45 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Chaplain's mission provides refuge for weary sailors April 25, 2017 | 8:37 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Dr. Jenny to the rescue for old playthings April 25, 2017 | 8:28 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Pattie Hunt Sinacole offers ways to truthfully describe when coursework is completed April 24, 2017 | 7:22 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Feeling Thwarted by your Boss? April 19, 2017 | 10:06 AM