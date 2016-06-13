A new site for rating employers is coming to Boston

Calling itself the “Robin Hood of employees,” Kununu, a German-based platform for employer reviews and ratings, claims to offer users a more transparent experience than sites like Glassdoor.

Kununu, which launched in 2007, recently chose the Boston Seaport as its U.S. hub, where it hopes to expand its international presence in a growing tech industry and among top digital talent.

CEO Moritz Kothe told Boston.com that Kununu is unique from other employer review platforms because it is totally free and open to the public. Users have access to all content on the site without creating a login or registration. Leaving an anonymous review only requires your email.

“We have a much more democratic approach,” Kothe said. On sites like Glassdoor, users get a preview of reviews before being prompted to create an account and log in to view all salaries and other information about employers.

On Kununu’s platform, employers are ranked out of five stars, an aggregation of how employees rate the company on individual factors like leadership support, teamwork, autonomy, job security, and work-life balance.

Reviewers can also leave suggestions for improvement and detail what they liked and didn’t like about an employer.

Kununu already has around 200,000 reviews of U.S. companies. Local companies that have already been reviewed include State Street Bank, Boston Children’s Hospital, and Putnam Investments.

Moritz also said employers are encouraged to respond to reviews.

“Employers can use this information to create a better work environment,” Kothe said. “We’re making it easier for people to provide feedback.”

The U.S. version of Kununu officially launches Thursday, June 16. The company anticipates hiring some 25 to 30 people in Boston by the end of the year.