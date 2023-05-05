I’m Concerned About His Pacing

A.

Let the pragmatist in you take the wheel. Actually, let all parts of you take the wheel, because it sounds like you know what has has to happen here (a breakup).

It is sad. He sounds wonderful in so many ways.

But you know what’s not great? Feeling like you’re not enough. Having a partner look at you with clear disappointment even though you’re doing your best and learning about yourself.

I know you want to help this man, but he’s not asking you to reshape him. He’s figuring things out at a pace that feels right to him. Why would you want to mess with that?

Breaking up over homework made you feel awful, but letting go because you’re too different – and want very different things – could feel OK (despite sadness). It would be better for you and him. Appreciate the support he’s given you and return the favor by telling him you want to focus on your future. Give him a bunch of compliments and explain that this hasn’t been an easy decision.

This is a great time to be single. Even if you were dating someone just like you, you might want to take next steps without having to think about anyone else. Follow your gut and focus on yourself.

– Meredith

