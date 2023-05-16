Is It Too Late For Closure?

Q.

I met a girl in high school and instantly fell for her. It seemed like we had a mutual emotional connection – until she broke my heart. After I moved away for school, I thought it was a thing of the past until she texted me out of nowhere saying she was planning to go to my college. We texted for a year, and when she got here we became friends. I didn’t have any feelings for her because of how things ended in high school, but we were very good platonic friends. I could tell she liked me, but she didn’t tell me for over a year. I told her that although I recognized the special connection we have, I couldn’t trust her enough to be in a relationship – because of how things played out in high school. That was the end of the conversation, but two months later she was pleading with me to trust her. I told her I needed time to think it over.

After more time as friends, I told her I also had feelings for her. Then we started arguing about so many things. She said she was dealing with mental health problems that I wasn’t aware of at the time. It was clear to me that it wasn’t working, and I kept trying to force it. Ultimately, the relationship didn’t work. We tried hanging out as friends after, but it was really awkward. The status of the friendship was up in the air until she called me one day saying that I needed to give her space for three months because she was going to be busy traveling. She ended up not responding for seven months and said that our relationship was toxic and not worth the energy. (She said a lot more but that seems to be most relevant.)

Then she said she hopes to reconnect when we are more stable. This whole experience was hard for me because she was my best friend and the only woman I’ve loved (I have no dating other experience). I also have trouble with the lack of closure. After that message, though, I started thriving and enjoying every day. Even though I still think about the relationship, it causes me less stress over time.

It’s been five months since that message and I’m wondering if it’s worth asking for a conversation to gain closure – or has it been too long?

– Too Long