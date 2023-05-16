Is It Too Late For Closure?
What are your dating/relationship/marriage/single issues? Let us try to make sense of them – I’m ready to read. Submit a letter here. You can also email [email protected].
I met a girl in high school and instantly fell for her. It seemed like we had a mutual emotional connection – until she broke my heart. After I moved away for school, I thought it was a thing of the past until she texted me out of nowhere saying she was planning to go to my college. We texted for a year, and when she got here we became friends. I didn’t have any feelings for her because of how things ended in high school, but we were very good platonic friends. I could tell she liked me, but she didn’t tell me for over a year. I told her that although I recognized the special connection we have, I couldn’t trust her enough to be in a relationship – because of how things played out in high school. That was the end of the conversation, but two months later she was pleading with me to trust her. I told her I needed time to think it over.
After more time as friends, I told her I also had feelings for her. Then we started arguing about so many things. She said she was dealing with mental health problems that I wasn’t aware of at the time. It was clear to me that it wasn’t working, and I kept trying to force it. Ultimately, the relationship didn’t work. We tried hanging out as friends after, but it was really awkward. The status of the friendship was up in the air until she called me one day saying that I needed to give her space for three months because she was going to be busy traveling. She ended up not responding for seven months and said that our relationship was toxic and not worth the energy. (She said a lot more but that seems to be most relevant.)
Then she said she hopes to reconnect when we are more stable. This whole experience was hard for me because she was my best friend and the only woman I’ve loved (I have no dating other experience). I also have trouble with the lack of closure. After that message, though, I started thriving and enjoying every day. Even though I still think about the relationship, it causes me less stress over time.
It’s been five months since that message and I’m wondering if it’s worth asking for a conversation to gain closure – or has it been too long?
– Too Long
You have closure. A ton of it.
You had honest conversations with this woman about why things didn’t work out. She was clear about her mental health needs and why she wanted space. The romantic connection was rocky from the start, right? There were big feelings, but whenever you got together it was less fun – and too much conflict.
You’ve both acknowledged that and shared your frustrations and sadness. What else needs to be said?
My guess is that you want to tell her how well you’re doing, or to see if she’s in some new, magical place where you can try this all over again. Maybe you’re seeking attention because it’s difficult to date and you haven’t met anyone else who interests you.
My advice is to leave this alone until it feels like history – until you don’t need closure at all. That might take a lot more time.
You’re in college, not long out of high school. Many people around you are in similar situations; they have limited dating experience and are figuring out how to pursue someone they might like. That’s great news – because everyone’s working on it together. Go on some dates. Be kind. Do not confuse drama for chemistry. Try to find good company, as opposed to love.
Get to know new people. It’ll give you some perspective.
You say you’re feeling better, that you’re thriving. Don’t mess with that.
– Meredith
Readers? Is closure the issue here? Advice for a young letter writer about how to let go? Anyone think reaching out is a good idea?
Speaking of Love
Have advice for today’s writer? Be helpful, get your comment featured here.Share Thoughts
About Love Letters
-
-
THE PODCAST
The latest season, Season 8
-
Get a little love in your inbox!
Sign up for the Love Letters newsletter for announcements, hand-picked letters, and other great updates from the desk of Meredith Goldstein
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.