I’m Not Allowed To Meet His Kids
Hi Meredith,
I’m 33, my boyfriend is 34. We went to school together as kids. We reconnected when we started talking through Facebook messenger, which led to texting, then calling, then three months later I moved in with him. He’s literally everything I have ever wanted in a man. We both have children, and he’s met both of mine. However, when he brought it up to his his ex-wife after we’d been dating for four months, she immediately dismissed the idea. She says she doesn’t want their children meeting me because I’m a recovering addict (almost two years sober). I’ve never been told I’m not allowed to meet anyone’s children, and it stung a little.
My sobriety anniversary is coming up, as is our one-year anniversary as a couple, I asked him to revisit my meeting the children, but he doesn’t seem to think it’s a good idea because of “what she’s capable of” and she’s even threatened to try to take the children from him if he introduced me to them.
He even asked her if she would be willing to meet me first, but she refuses. He’s even asked me once if I’d be willing to be with him even if it meant never meeting his kids, and I told him I definitely wouldn’t be comfortable with that.
What are your thoughts? Am I making too big of a deal about things? Should I just let it be for now? We both have talked about the future, in detail, and planned for our lives. I just thought maybe he would talk to her because he wants a future with me, but I’m beginning to wonder.
– Hopelessly Hopeful
That first request might have been made way too early. I don’t know the players here, but I can imagine it was jarring for his ex to hear that the father of her children had moved in with someone he’d known for less than six months. Any request might have seemed like a big “no” at the time.
So many months later, it sounds like he needs to revisit whatever legal agreement he made with her about the kids. Does it say anything about significant others? Is there any guidance at all? This is where third parties can step in to mediate conversations. Social workers can guide families through the process so people feel like they’re doing right by their children. There are systems for this.
But he has to want to take that step.
I can understand why he fears making his arrangement worse, and why he wouldn’t want to risk the time he has with his children. Her threat is a big one, so he probably wants to maintain the status quo for as long as possible. But you know you don’t want to live this way forever.
Ask about an alternative plan – that maybe after a year or more of living together peacefully, he investigates a new path, with more help. Is he open to that?
If so, consider seeing a family therapist as a couple for more help with a timeline. That person can help the two of you figure out next steps – and reveal whether he wants to take them at all.
– Meredith
Readers who’ve been through custody stuff, how did you make these decisions? How long would you wait before meeting someone’s children? What might make this easier?
Have advice for today's writer?
