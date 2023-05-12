I’m Not Allowed To Meet His Kids

Q.

Hi Meredith,

I’m 33, my boyfriend is 34. We went to school together as kids. We reconnected when we started talking through Facebook messenger, which led to texting, then calling, then three months later I moved in with him. He’s literally everything I have ever wanted in a man. We both have children, and he’s met both of mine. However, when he brought it up to his his ex-wife after we’d been dating for four months, she immediately dismissed the idea. She says she doesn’t want their children meeting me because I’m a recovering addict (almost two years sober). I’ve never been told I’m not allowed to meet anyone’s children, and it stung a little.

My sobriety anniversary is coming up, as is our one-year anniversary as a couple, I asked him to revisit my meeting the children, but he doesn’t seem to think it’s a good idea because of “what she’s capable of” and she’s even threatened to try to take the children from him if he introduced me to them.

He even asked her if she would be willing to meet me first, but she refuses. He’s even asked me once if I’d be willing to be with him even if it meant never meeting his kids, and I told him I definitely wouldn’t be comfortable with that.

What are your thoughts? Am I making too big of a deal about things? Should I just let it be for now? We both have talked about the future, in detail, and planned for our lives. I just thought maybe he would talk to her because he wants a future with me, but I’m beginning to wonder.

– Hopelessly Hopeful