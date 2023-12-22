Love Letters ‘An ick factor’: Our favorite Love Letters comments in December Commenters offer some great advice. We all notice.

We have a new person helping with Love Letters comments.

Love Letters Are there more relationship problems around the holidays?

No, I can’t say anything about them.

They are not an intern. They have lots of other things to do. But for us, Captain Commenter reads, chooses a featured comment, and because the Captain is new, he’s really been enjoying getting to know the personalities here.

Hint: I’ve told him about some previous commenters and he’d love to meet them. Feel free to talk to the captain.

He is not an actual captain, but I like the aliteration of the name.

This month, we had five letters that were more viewed, shared, read, etc. than the rest. The Captain assembled these letters, and paired each with the comment he chose.

As we continue, he will also start boosting well-liked comments, look for patterns, and maybe he’ll comment himself (I haven’t convinced him yet).

Now, in countdown form, here are the most popular letters of December. No. 1, for the record, was one of my favorite letters of all time in this column. I loved how the LW explained – with great empathy – what so much people experience and wonder how to fix.

Comments are best when we get letters to think about. Send your anonymous question here. Let’s go into the year knowing what we want to do with our complicated lives.

