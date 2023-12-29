Love Letters Top 10 Love Letters of 2023 Sex. Money. Video games.

For those who don’t know, Love Letters starts on Boston.com. Then I take some of the columns and comments and run them in the Globe’s print edition and on BostonGlobe.com. Over there, people leave more comments on top of your comments.

As the two platforms have changed and grown, it has been interesting to see what’s popular here vs. there.

Some letters that didn’t seem very interesting to you wind up being most-emailed stories over there – and vice versa.

This year, the Top 10 list for Love Letters on the platforms are pretty different. The letters that meant a lot to everyone – no matter where they read it – included one about verbal abuse and another about a spouse choosing not to return to work.

Advertisement:

Here’s our Top 10 most popular letters of 2023.

Before I get there, though, let me say a big thank you for your time this year. It’s been an odd few months with a website launch we’re still tweaking as we see what you like (and don’t).

As always, I am extra grateful for people who give advice (and distractions) in our comments section.

I am extra, extra grateful for people who send in questions. There are a lot of people out there who will never comment, but tell me via email that a letter helped them feel less alone about their own problems. Thanks for bravely asking about life so others can read along.

OK. Drum roll sound effect.

10. He won’t let me leave the friendship

9. I didn’t think attraction would be essential for the marriage

8. My husband wants to play a video game with her

7. I confessed my crush to my married co-worker

6. My husband has always been critical of my appearance

5. She won’t discuss her affairs

4. Hooked up with someone who works in my building

3. My wife won’t go back to work

2. She tells me about her sex life

1. My husband doesn’t share his money

Advertisement:

If you’re curious, this was the Globe readership Top 10.

10. I didn’t think attraction would be essential for the marriage

9. Should I tell his girlfriend he’s been with me for years

8. My husband has always been critical of my appearance

7. If I kicked him out, where would he go?

6. In love with my best friend’s boyfriend

5. She gave my husband a hug goodbye

4. Should I leave my husband for my best friend

3. My ex checked in a year after the breakup

2. She was my first date after a long marriage

1. My wife won’t go back to work

Are the lists what you thought they’d be? Because this was my favorite letter of the year (one of them, at least). Discuss.

Ask your own questions so I can read this weekend. (You can use that form or email [email protected]). And, if you haven’t, try the podcast. This episode was particularly fun. I think it would be nice for a drive.

See you next year. Newsletter signup below.