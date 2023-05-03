Why Does He Love Me?

A.

One of my first friends to get married was someone I met in middle school – one of my closest companions. She got engaged in her 20s, and the man she married was a bit older. He had been single for forever, happily dating around for decades.

At the time, I wondered why he decided to change his life for her, and how she could be sure of his feelings. She explained that he “felt about her the way he felt about his house and his dog.” That’s what he had told her.

His point was that there was some indescribable feeling of connection with the house and the dog, and after dating my friend for a bit, he realized she fit into the same category. She was part of home.

The “you’re like my pet and real estate” description of love might turn other people off, but my friend understood. Putting words to feelings isn’t easy sometimes. I’m also thinking of a song I love by Hayley Williams, where she repeats, “It’s no use, I just love you. It’s no use, I just do.”

To me, “I just do” is an acceptable answer to a question about love, especially when the delivery is great.

I have to wonder, based on your letter, if you’re seeking more gratitude and validation, in general. Does your partner thank you enough for your care? Does he tell you you’re great at your job and life? If you want to hear “words of affirmation,” as they say in the world of love languages, let him know you’d like more moments of verbal appreciation. That’s different than asking him to describe why he loves you. The better question might be, “What do you think is great about me? Let’s compliment each other until we feel incredible about ourselves … and then watch some TV and relax.” However you want to do it.

I don’t think he’s with you for the care because you said you have “so much fun together.” Your life with him doesn’t sound transactional. Really, it sounds like love. Don’t ask me to explain why. It just does.

– Meredith

Readers? Do you know why you love someone? Is this about love or more validation, in general? Also, we have a podcast episode about that couple I mentioned. He does his best to explain love, the dog, etc.