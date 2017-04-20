Baker wants to know ‘what happened and why’ in Hernandez death

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday said he has confidence in the state corrections department as it looks to find out what went wrong before the apparent prison suicide of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez.

“Our response is going to be primarily to investigate to make sure that everybody understands exactly what happened and when, and why,” Baker told reporters.

