Baker wants to know ‘what happened and why’ in Hernandez death

Aaron Hernandez listens at attorneys make oral arguments before Judge Jeffrey Locke Tuesday, April 4, 2017, as the trial of the former New England Patriots tight end continues in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Hernandez is standing trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.(Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
By
The Boston Globe
2:39 PM

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday said he has confidence in the state corrections department as it looks to find out what went wrong before the apparent prison suicide of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez.

“Our response is going to be primarily to investigate to make sure that everybody understands exactly what happened and when, and why,” Baker told reporters.

TOPICS: Aaron Hernandez Gov. Charlie Baker
