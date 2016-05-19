Maine officials seeking information in shooting death of bald eagle

Wildlife officials in Maine are investigating the death of a bald eagle that was found shot alongside a road last month.

A sportsman discovered the eagle next to a logging road in Days Academy Grant near Moosehead Lake, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The bird was taken to Avian Haven, a rehabilitation center, in Freedom, Maine, where officials determined it had been shot sometime earlier that month.

Bald eagles are protected by a federal law known as The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Causing the death of one of the birds can result in a fine of up to $100,000 for individuals or $200,000 for organizations, as well as imprisonment for a year.

“We have investigated this before,” John MacDonald, a spokesman for the Maine Warden Service, told Boston.com. “Sometimes it’s difficult to catch these people because they know what the consequences are and they can become quite tight lipped about it.”

MacDonald said such incidents are rare, and occur probably less than once a year in the state. If officials in Maine uncover any suspects, the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife, which has offered a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who can provide information about those responsible, will take over the investigation.

“The likelihood of someone witnessing it is slim, but you never know,” MacDonald said.

The Maine Warden Service asks that anyone with information related to the killing of the eagle contact Operation Game Thief at 207-287-6057 or Maine State Police at 207-973-3700.