This blind cat can fit in the palm of your hand—and she needs a home

Giselle, a munchkin cat so small she could fit in the palm of your hand.
Giselle, a munchkin cat so small she can fit in the palm of your hand. –MSPCA-Angell
By
October 22, 2016

Giselle is the “most challenging” cat the MSPCA-Angell Boston adoption center has ever attempted to place.

As a blind munchkin cat with nerve and joint pain, and a recent lung infection, she’s a difficult feline to own, but the staff says she’s full of love, compassion, and snuggles.

“There’s so much about this cat that is so compelling, despite her significant health issues, which we hopefully can control through medication and lifestyle,” Alyssa Krieger, the manager of operations at the adoption center, said in a statement. “This is a cat who deserves the very best home — and we need that special adopter to step forward.”

Advertisement

—MSPCA-Angell

The ideal owner has a home free of stairs, and would have to continue giving her the medication she is currently on. It’s totally OK for the owner to have other pets, though— the shelter said Giselle loves other animals, and the company would do her well.

She especially loves snuggling in laps, in exchange for chin scratches, the shelter said.

The shelter even started an Instagram account for Giselle— @RealStumpyCat.

“We’re committed to Giselle because we know she can lead a happy and semi-normal life,” Krieger said.  “We’re just so hopeful that her story motivates that special adopter who wants nothing more than to safeguard a cat most would view as ‘broken,’ and who will reciprocate with unconditional love and years of companionship.”

Any potential adopters can email adoption@mspca.org for more information.

TOPICS: Animals
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Politics
Mass. Senate proposal holds line on marijuana taxes June 16, 2017 | 7:38 PM
Media
Conn. NBC affiliate won't air Megyn Kelly's Alex Jones interview June 16, 2017 | 7:26 PM
TAUNTON: Michelle Carter and her attorney Joseph Cataldo stand to hear Judge Lawrence Moniz announce his verdict on Friday, 6/16/17. She was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of Conrad Roy III. (Glenn C.Silva/POOL)
Local News
6 questions about Michelle Carter’s conviction, answered June 16, 2017 | 3:13 PM
Local News
Prosecutor on Michelle Carter verdict: There are no winners here today June 16, 2017 | 2:10 PM
Conrad Roy, Jr. , father of Conrad Roy III, comforts his daughter Camdyn Roy as assistant district attorney Katie Rayburn makes closing arguments to Judge Lawrence Moniz Tuesday, June 13, 2017 during the trial of Michelle Carter in Bristol Juvenile Court in Taunton, Mass. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging 18-year-old Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Local News
Watch Conrad Roy's father react to Michelle Carter's guilty verdict June 16, 2017 | 1:21 PM
Firefighters worked on putting out a general-alram fire in the Worcester Cold Storage building in 1999.
Local News
Notorious Worcester fire case informed judge's decision in Carter verdict June 16, 2017 | 1:04 PM
TAUNTON Michelle Carter cries after being found Guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of Conrad Roy III. (Glenn C.Silva/POOL)
Local News
Mass ACLU: Michelle Carter conviction 'imperils free speech' June 16, 2017 | 12:28 PM
TAUNTON Michelle Carter cries after being found Guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of Conrad Roy III. (Glenn C.Silva/POOL)
Local News
Watch the moment Michelle Carter was found guilty June 16, 2017 | 11:52 AM
NBC News - Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly - Pictured: Megyn Kelly, Anchor, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly
National News
Megyn Kelly reportedly 'completely overhauled' her interview with Alex Jones June 16, 2017 | 11:47 AM
**HIGH RES VERSION** TAUNTON Michelle Carter found Guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of Conrad Roy III. (Glenn C.Silva/POOL)
Local News
Michelle Carter found guilty of involuntary manslaughter June 16, 2017 | 11:01 AM
Local News
Mayor Joe Curtatone thinks Somerville is Boston's 'cooler sibling' June 16, 2017 | 10:10 AM
Politics
Trump appears to confirm he's under investigation June 16, 2017 | 9:45 AM
In this March 27, 2014 photo, a woman shops at the Whole Foods Market in Woodmere Village, Ohio. Whole Foods reports quarterly financial results on Wednesday, July 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Business
Amazon deal for Whole Foods could bring retail experiments June 16, 2017 | 9:06 AM
Supporters of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., hold signs before the Congressional baseball game, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Washington. The annual GOP-Democrats baseball game raises money for charity.
National News
Scalise has more surgery as authorities track shooter's path June 16, 2017 | 7:20 AM
FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, U.S. forces and Afghan commandos are seen in Asad Khil village near the site of a U.S. bombing in the Achin district of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan. The Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, a Trump administration official said June 15, hoping to break a stalemate in a war that has now passed to a third U.S. commander-in-chief. The deployment will be the largest of American manpower under Donald Trump’s young presidency.
National News
10 things to know for today June 16, 2017 | 6:30 AM
Local News
Public Works employee dies after lawn tractor overturns June 16, 2017 | 5:29 AM
World News
Russia verifying whether it killed Islamic State leader in airstrike June 16, 2017 | 3:57 AM
FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, U.S. forces and Afghan security police are seen in Asad Khil near the site of a U.S. bombing in the Achin district of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan. The Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, a Trump administration official said June 15, hoping to break a stalemate in a war that has now passed to a third U.S. commander-in-chief. The deployment will be the largest of American manpower under Donald Trump’s young presidency.
National News
About 4,000 more US troops to go to Afghanistan June 16, 2017 | 3:28 AM
Local News
Suspect dead after hour-long police chase spans 2 states June 16, 2017 | 2:44 AM
A worker cleans glass doors in preparation for the grand opening of the first Keurig retail store in Burlington, Massachusetts November 8, 2013.
Business
Vermont-based Keurig Green Mountain announces layoffs June 16, 2017 | 2:20 AM
Local News
Man accused of stabbing nurse ordered held without bail June 15, 2017 | 7:34 PM
Local News
Man accused of firing shots in downtown Concord, NH; no one hurt June 15, 2017 | 7:30 PM
In this photo provided by Ken Branson/MasterMIND Productions, Capitol Police Officer David Bailey in Cary, N.C., Aug. 6, 2016. Bailey was one of two wounded Capitol Police officers during the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (Ken Branson/MasterMIND Productions via AP)
National News
Portraits emerge of officers hailed as heroes at Virginia shooting June 15, 2017 | 7:10 PM
Boston, MA - 6/13/2017 - Defendant Michael McCarthy speaks to his attorney Jonathan Shapiro during the trial of Michael McCarthy in Suffolk Superior Court t in Boston, MA, June 13, 2017. McCarthy is charged with the murder of 2-year-old Bella Bond. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
Jurors hear police question man accused in Bella Bond's death June 15, 2017 | 5:50 PM
Defendant Michelle Carter listens to testimony at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)
Local News
Verdict in Michelle Carter trial will be announced today June 15, 2017 | 4:10 PM
Emus are the second-largest living bird in the world, behind ostriches.
Local News
Abington man taken to hospital after emu scratches him June 15, 2017 | 2:29 PM
Boston, MA - 4/19/2016 - A driver pays a parking meter on Charles Street in Boston, MA, April 19, 2016. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
Massachusetts mayor sends man $1 to settle parking dispute June 15, 2017 | 2:00 PM
Local News
Police: Driver gets to nearly 140 mph on I-95 in Maine June 15, 2017 | 1:48 PM
Politics
Watch Scott Brown's video introducing himself to New Zealanders June 15, 2017 | 1:03 PM
FILE -- Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during an event in Chicago, June 10, 2017. The shooting of Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice on June 13 by James Hodgkinson, who was once a volunteer for Sanders’s presidential campaign, could prove to be an opportunity for the senator’s fans to consider their rhetoric.
Politics
Attack tests movement Sanders founded June 15, 2017 | 8:50 AM