This blind cat can fit in the palm of your hand—and she needs a home

Giselle is the “most challenging” cat the MSPCA-Angell Boston adoption center has ever attempted to place.

As a blind munchkin cat with nerve and joint pain, and a recent lung infection, she’s a difficult feline to own, but the staff says she’s full of love, compassion, and snuggles.

“There’s so much about this cat that is so compelling, despite her significant health issues, which we hopefully can control through medication and lifestyle,” Alyssa Krieger, the manager of operations at the adoption center, said in a statement. “This is a cat who deserves the very best home — and we need that special adopter to step forward.”

MSPCA-Angell

The ideal owner has a home free of stairs, and would have to continue giving her the medication she is currently on. It’s totally OK for the owner to have other pets, though— the shelter said Giselle loves other animals, and the company would do her well.

She especially loves snuggling in laps, in exchange for chin scratches, the shelter said.

The shelter even started an Instagram account for Giselle— @RealStumpyCat.

“We’re committed to Giselle because we know she can lead a happy and semi-normal life,” Krieger said. “We’re just so hopeful that her story motivates that special adopter who wants nothing more than to safeguard a cat most would view as ‘broken,’ and who will reciprocate with unconditional love and years of companionship.”

Any potential adopters can email adoption@mspca.org for more information.