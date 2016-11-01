MSPCA-Angell to waive adoption fee for adult cats this weekend

By
November 1, 2016

During its annual “Fall in Love” adult cat “adoptathon” on Saturday and Sunday, the MSPCA-Angell will waive the $150 adoption fee for adult cats, the organization said in a statement Tuesday.

All three of the MSPCA’s adoption centers, in Boston, Methuen, and Centerville, which house over 100 adult cats aged one and up, will participate in the “adoptathon,” the MSPCA said. This year, the organization will also help the Guardian Angels Cat Rescue in Natick adopt out its cats from the MSPCA’s shelters.

The MSPCA said every adoptable cat will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, given a microchip, and provided with a collar and identification tag.

You can check out more adoptable cats, and where to go and when on the MSPCA’s website.

