You can now buy a calendar of shirtless Mass. firefighters posing with shelter dogs and cats

The MSPCA is hoping to raise $50,000 by selling calendars of shirtless Massachusetts firemen posing with their own rescue pooches, or adoptable dogs and cats.

The 2017 Massachusetts Firefighter Calendar (featuring “12 of the Bay State’s hottest firemen,” according to the MSPCA) is for sale online for $20.

For every calendar sold, $5 will go to the MSPCA to fund “ongoing veterinary, humane lobbying, law enforcement and sheltering programs that together benefit tens of thousands of animals every year,” the organization said in a statement.