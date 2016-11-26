You can now buy a calendar of shirtless Mass. firefighters posing with shelter dogs and cats

By
updated on November 27, 2016
Previous -- of -- Next
Advertisement

The MSPCA is hoping to raise $50,000 by selling calendars of shirtless Massachusetts firemen posing with their own rescue pooches, or adoptable dogs and cats.

The 2017 Massachusetts Firefighter Calendar (featuring “12 of the Bay State’s hottest firemen,” according to the MSPCA) is for sale online for $20.

For every calendar sold, $5 will go to the MSPCA to fund “ongoing veterinary, humane lobbying, law enforcement and sheltering programs that together benefit tens of thousands of animals every year,” the organization said in a statement.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Animals
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
A T.S.A. agent with the 20-pound Atlantic lobster at Logan International Airport in Boston.
Local News
A 20-pound lobster impresses security at Logan, but it’s no record breaker June 26, 2017 | 10:33 PM
Defendant Michael P. McCarthy looks at his attorney Jonathan Shapiro after a guilty of second degree murder against him at Suffolk Superior Court on Monday, June 26, 2017. McCarthy was convicted Monday of second-degree murder in the death of Bella Bond, a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on the shores of a Boston Harbor island. (Matt West/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Local News
Michael McCarthy convicted of 2nd-degree murder in killing of Bella Bond June 26, 2017 | 9:50 PM
Anthony Scaramucci talks to reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Jan. 13.
Media
CNN accepts resignations of 3 involved in retracted story June 26, 2017 | 9:14 PM
Barry Cadden, president of the New England Compounding Center, followed by members of his legal team, arrive at the federal courthouse for sentencing Monday, June 26, 2017, in Boston. A verdict of guilty on charges of mail fraud, racketeering conspiracy and racketeering had been reached on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 in the case of a fungal meningitis outbreak from tainted steroids manufactured by Cadden's pharmacy which killed dozens and sickened hundreds of people in 2012. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Local News
Pharmacy boss blamed for meningitis outbreak gets 9 years June 26, 2017 | 7:18 PM
FILE--In this July 28, 2016 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and his wife Jane walk through downtown in Philadelphia during the final day of the Democratic National Convention. Sanders and his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders have hired lawyers in the face of federal investigations into the finances of the now-defunct Burlington College, which closed last year due, many feel, to debts incurred when Jane Sanders entered into an ill-advised real estate deal. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Politics
Feds looking into Bernie Sanders's wife over real estate deal June 26, 2017 | 7:04 PM
Politics
Ed Markey demands apology from Kellyanne Conway June 26, 2017 | 4:29 PM
bill
Politics
Mother's photo of Boston Children's Hospital bill goes viral June 26, 2017 | 4:01 PM
MARLBOROUGH, MA - 6/23/2016: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during the opening ceremony for the GE Healthcare Life Sciences headquarters in Marlborough, Massachusetts, on Thursday, June 23, 2016. GE's life sciences division moved its headquarters from New Jersey to Marlborough, where it will employ about 500 people at full capacity. (Timothy Tai for The Boston Globe)
Politics
Here's how many in Mass. would lose health coverage under GOP bill, according to Charlie Baker June 26, 2017 | 3:29 PM
(06/26/2017- Boston, MA) Suffolk County District Attorney Dan Conley speaks to the media flanked by his lawyers and detectives after a murder in the second degree guilty verdict for Michael P. McCarthy in the death of Bella Bond at Suffolk Superior Court on Monday, June 26, 2017. (Matt West/POOL)
Local News
Watch the Suffolk DA respond to the guilty verdict in the Bella Bond case June 26, 2017 | 2:37 PM
(06/26/2017- Boston, MA) Defense attorney Jonathan Shapiro, right with co-counsel Mia Teitelbaum, speaks to the media in the courtroom after a murder in the second degree guilty verdict for his client Michael P. McCarthy in the death of Bella Bond at Suffolk Superior Court on Monday, June 26, 2017. (Matt West/POOL)
Local News
Michael McCarthy's attorney reacts to guilty verdict: ‘Today there is no justice for Bella Bond’ June 26, 2017 | 1:27 PM
Eleanor Kennedy
Politics
Joe Kennedy says there will soon be a new member of the Kennedy family June 26, 2017 | 1:03 PM
(053117 Boston, MA) Michael McCarthy sits at the defense table during his murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. McCarthy is charged in the 2015 death of 2-year-old Bella Bond, whose body washed up on a Boston Harbor island. (Nancy Lane/POOL)
Crime
Watch the moment Michael McCarthy was convicted in Bella Bond's death June 26, 2017 | 11:49 AM
(053117 Boston, MA) Michael McCarthy sits at the defense table during his murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. McCarthy is charged in the 2015 death of 2-year-old Bella Bond, whose body washed up on a Boston Harbor island. (Nancy Lane/POOL)
Local News
Watch live: The verdict in the Bella Bond trial is in June 26, 2017 | 11:00 AM
Politics
Supreme Court partly reinstates Trump travel ban June 26, 2017 | 10:45 AM
Local News
McCarthy found guilty in death of 2-year-old Bella Bond June 26, 2017 | 7:01 AM
Soldiers and rescue workers flat at the site where a ferry sank in a reservoir in Guatape, Colombia, Sunday, June 25, 2017. Nine people were dead and 28 missing after a tourist ferry packed with around 170 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said.
National News
10 things to know for today June 26, 2017 | 6:25 AM
Local News
Employee stabbed following fight at Wild Willy's Burgers in Worcester June 26, 2017 | 5:10 AM
Portland, ME 10/3/02 Globe Staff Photo/Michele McDonald The sun sets on downtown Portland, Maine, looking down on Fore Street. The city has has been reinvigorated in the past decade with new hotels, restaurants and shops. For travel story about a good place to get a tattoo. Library Tag 10132002 N.E. Travel
Local News
Starting this week, parking is getting more expensive in Portland June 26, 2017 | 5:05 AM
Business
MBTA wants to take an ax to retirement benefits June 26, 2017 | 12:00 AM
World News
Vietnamese dissident recounts forced deportation to France June 25, 2017 | 8:49 PM
In this June 24, 2017, image made from a video provided by Leeann Winchell, a 14-year-old girl falls from an amusement park ride at Six Flags Great Escape Amusement Park in Queensbury, N.Y.
National News
Crowd catches teen falling from Six Flags park ride June 25, 2017 | 8:26 PM
Spectators watch as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket heads skyward after being launched at the Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., on Sunday, June 25, 2017.
National News
SpaceX launches 10 satellites from California air base June 25, 2017 | 8:10 PM
National News
Firefighters battle intense wildfires in Utah, California June 25, 2017 | 7:45 PM
World News
UK: All samples from high-rise towers fail fire safety tests June 25, 2017 | 7:14 PM
Boston, MA - 6/23/2017 - David Ortiz's number 34 is unveiled as it is retired during an on field pre-game ceremony at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 24Ortiz, LOID: 8.3.2878387600.
Local News
What Bostonians need to know this week June 25, 2017 | 6:59 PM
FILE- In this March 8, 2017, file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage speaks at a town hall meeting in Yarmouth, Maine. LePage is suing Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills for “abuse of power” for refusing to represent his administration’s position during a series of political disagreements reached the boiling point over the president’s immigration orders, the governor’s office announced Monday, May 1. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Local News
Maine Gov. Paul LePage signs food sovereignty bill into law June 25, 2017 | 2:52 PM
Local News
New Hampshire wildlife officials warn against lending a hand to Bambi June 25, 2017 | 2:50 PM
Politics
Possible effects of gerrymandering seen in uncontested races June 25, 2017 | 12:33 PM
In this June 21, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Trump has a way of presenting missions as accomplished even when they’re not. So it was when he told Iowans he’s put farmers back at their plows, secured a historic increase in military spending and empowered homebuilders to swing their hammers again. Those all remain aspirations, not achievements. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)
Politics
Trump responds to Elizabeth Warren's claim 'people will die' due to GOP health care bill June 25, 2017 | 11:22 AM
Boston, MA - 6/19/2017 - Michael McCarthy (cq) confers with his defense attorney Jonathan Shapiro (cq). The murder trial of McCarthy continues in Suffolk Superior Court. The former boyfriend of Rachelle Bond (cq) is charged with killing her 2-year-old daughter, Bella Bond (cq), who for a while was known as Baby Doe. POOL Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 20bond Reporter: XXX
Local News
Jury deliberations in 'Baby Doe' murder trial nearing Day 5 June 25, 2017 | 11:22 AM