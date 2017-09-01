A dead shark washed up on a beach in Revere

There’s been a decent amount of shark activity off the Cape this summer, but in Revere? Not so much.

Friday was an exception when a deceased porbeagle shark washed ashore near Rumney Marshes, just north of Revere Beach, and attracted onlookers who posted photos to social media:

Greg Skomal, the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries’s senior fisheries biologist, told CBS Boston it’s unusual to find porbeagle sharks washed up on the beach. It’s possible the shark became caught and injured by fishing gear, Skomal said.

The shark reportedly measured at six-and-a-half feet.

A small crowd of people gathered on the beach to see the shark up close, including CBS Boston reporter Cheryl Fiandaca, who posted a photo on Twitter:

A porbeagle shark washes up on Point of Pines beach in #Revere– Fisheries: not unusual for cape waters #WBZ pic.twitter.com/FsZeRuwm18 — Cheryl Fiandaca (@CherylFiandaca) September 1, 2017