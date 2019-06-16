A woman was seen jabbing at a sea turtle nest with a wooden stake. She’s now in jail.

Yaqun Lu is facing felony charges for violating Florida law and the U.S. Endangered Species Act of 1973.

A leatherback sea turtle hatchling making its way to the ocean on Tybee Island, Ga., in 2014.
A leatherback sea turtle hatchling making its way to the ocean on Tybee Island, Ga., in 2014. –Brittney Lohmiller/Savannah Morning News via AP
By
Deanna Paul, The Washington Post
5:34 PM

A 41-year-old woman was arrested by Miami Beach police on Saturday in the attack of a sea turtle nest with a wooden stake.

According to police, officers and eye witnesses saw Yaqun Lu “jabbing at the sea turtle nest and stomping all over the nest with her bare feet,” the Miami Herald reported. The Michigan resident was discovered inside a fenced-off area that was cordoned to protect hatchlings; yellow tape, sticks and a “Do Not Disturb” sign warned the public to stay away.

Lu is facing felony charges for violating Florida law and the U.S. Endangered Species Act of 1973, which makes it a crime to harm or harass sea turtles, their nests or hatchlings.

Advertisement

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission inspected the nest and determined the eggs were not harmed by Lu, according to WPLG.

Each spring, 70 percent of the nation’s sea turtle nesting – including Loggerhead, Green and Leatherback marine turtles – takes place in Florida. During the nesting season, which occurs between March and October, thousands of female turtles lay eggs in self-dug holes, then they cover the eggs with sand to shield them from predators.

Nearly two months later, the hatchlings scurry to the sea, guided by moonlight and its reflection; one in 1,000 baby turtles survives into adulthood, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Lu, a Chinese citizen, was charged with molesting or harassing marine turtles or their eggs, and she could face up to five years in prison if Lu is convicted of the 3rd-degree felony. Since Saturday, she has been held on $5,000 bond.

TOPICS: Animals
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
The Hello Kitty balloon float makes its way down 6th Avenue during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York November 28, 2013.
Local
Police: Woman who crashed car IDs herself as Hello Kitty June 16, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Local
Tewksbury father dies in motorcycle crash June 16, 2019 | 3:58 PM
Politics
Trump calls newspaper report on Russia power grid 'treason' June 16, 2019 | 3:43 PM
Local
Police investigate fatal overnight shooting in Dorchester June 16, 2019 | 3:42 PM
Crime
Ipswich man indicted after allegedly carrying woman into traffic in Gloucester June 16, 2019 | 3:28 PM
Politics
Schumer urges FAA to require data recorders in helicopters June 16, 2019 | 1:32 PM
Politics
Pompeo tries rallying foreign leaders in alleged oil attacks June 16, 2019 | 1:02 PM
Local
She’s the only kid on the island. And she’s graduating. June 15, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Local
2 hikers die on White Mountains trails in 2 days June 15, 2019 | 10:52 AM
Animals
Moose breaks into Maine pizza parlor June 15, 2019 | 10:45 AM
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 14: A deer is seen on the course during the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 14, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Health
A deadly deer disease is spreading. Could it strike people, too? June 15, 2019 | 10:25 AM
Jacquiline 'Jackie' and John F. Kennedy - Library Tag 11291999 Living
Politics
Trump said the new 'Jackie O' is first lady 'Melania T' June 15, 2019 | 6:20 AM
Politics
Trump blames Iran for tanker attacks but calls for talks June 15, 2019 | 12:31 AM
Politics
Mnuchin says 2020 deadline for Tubman $20 bill not possible June 14, 2019 | 7:05 PM
Animals
52 dogs, 53 puppies seized from New Hampshire kennel June 14, 2019 | 6:49 PM
Politics
FAA proposes $715,000 fine for Allegiant over engine work June 14, 2019 | 6:42 PM
This booking photo by the Penobscot Sheriff's Office in Bangor, Maine, and released Thursday, June 13, 2019, by the Norwalk, Conn., Police Department shows Marc Karun, of Stetson, Maine, arrested Wednesday, June 12 on charges in connection to the 1986 rape and murder of 11-year-old Kathleen Flynn in Norwalk. (Penobscot Sheriff's Office/Norwalk Police Department via AP)
Crime
Man accused of 1986 rape, killing of 11-year old girl to be returned to Connecticut June 14, 2019 | 6:29 PM
Local
Crews find body of kayaker reported missing in N.H. river June 14, 2019 | 6:08 PM
Politics
Trump aims to slash number of federal advisory committees June 14, 2019 | 5:43 PM
Politics
Dems accelerate election security push after Trump comments June 14, 2019 | 4:16 PM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump says no more 'death to America' in Iran June 14, 2019 | 4:14 PM
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to local residents at Clinton Community College, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Clinton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Politics
Here's how the candidates will be split up for first 2020 Democratic debate June 14, 2019 | 2:12 PM
04/23/2019 Manchester NH - Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton (cq) took some questions from the Press, while campaing in Manchester.The Congressman is running for President. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe StaffReporter:Topic:
Politics
Here's what Seth Moulton said about failing to make the first Democratic debate June 14, 2019 | 12:39 PM
Politics
Trump says he plans to keep criticizing Fed over rates June 14, 2019 | 11:51 AM
Rendering for Polar Park project in Worcester, which will be home to the Red Sox Triple A affiliate.
Local
Here's what we know about the plan for Polar Park June 14, 2019 | 10:07 AM
Politics
Trump blames Iran for tanker attacks but calls for talks June 14, 2019 | 9:43 AM
Crime
Man killed in early morning Dorchester shooting, police say June 14, 2019 | 9:34 AM
Politics
Trump taps former immigration official as his border czar June 14, 2019 | 9:24 AM
Rolfy Ferreyra Cruz, front right, a suspect in connection with the shooting of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, is taken to court by the police in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Thursday, June 13, 2019. American prosecutors say they believe two suspects in the shooting of Ortiz are wanted for crimes in the United States. Meanwhile, the father of another suspect said his son belongs to a notorious Dominican gang of drug-dealing hitmen. (AP Photo/Roberto Guzman)
David Ortiz
Man who allegedly shot David Ortiz also wanted in New Jersey, authorities say June 14, 2019 | 9:18 AM
Politics
Trump says he'd 'of course' tell FBI if he gets foreign dirt June 14, 2019 | 8:50 AM