This 19-year-old cat was abandoned, but found a new home in time for the holidays

For this feline, there’s no place like a new home for the holidays.

According to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, a woman recently brought a 19-year-old cat named Tangee to Boston Animal Control after a man she drove to Logan Airport handed her the animal. He reportedly passed her the cat as he got out of the vehicle, as well as a note explaining he was moving to Florida and could not take Tangee with him. A forwarding phone number included in the note went to a pharmacy, and the cat’s microchip is not registered. In other words, there isn’t a way to follow up with the owner.

While the organization noted equating an animal’s age to a human’s isn’t exact, Tangee is an estimated 96 years old in human years. Cats of this age are rarely seen in shelters.

The Animal Rescue League introduced Tangee to the internet in a Facebook post around midday Wednesday. Four hours later, a pinned comment from the Animal Rescue League of Boston read: “Update: She has been adopted!! ❤️ “