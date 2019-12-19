Video: Franklin Police Department’s therapy dog turns out to be an adorable petty thief

The Franklin Police Department has a fluffy, adorable thief in its midst.

Ben Franklin, the department’s therapy dog, was caught on video carrying around a baby doll that he apparently took from a room full of toys being donated to the Santa Foundation.

In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page, the golden retriever can be seen proudly holding the baby by the handle of its carrier and stashing it under a desk.

“You are priceless,” someone can be heard saying in the background. “He’s gonna stockpile them toys over there. He keeps bringing them in here.”

A peek under the desk showed Ben had at least one other stuffed animal hidden down there.

The post did not indicate whether Ben faces any charges.