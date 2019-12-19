Video: Franklin Police Department’s therapy dog turns out to be an adorable petty thief
It is not yet clear whether the golden retriever will face any charges.
The Franklin Police Department has a fluffy, adorable thief in its midst.
Ben Franklin, the department’s therapy dog, was caught on video carrying around a baby doll that he apparently took from a room full of toys being donated to the Santa Foundation.
In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page, the golden retriever can be seen proudly holding the baby by the handle of its carrier and stashing it under a desk.
“You are priceless,” someone can be heard saying in the background. “He’s gonna stockpile them toys over there. He keeps bringing them in here.”
A peek under the desk showed Ben had at least one other stuffed animal hidden down there.
The post did not indicate whether Ben faces any charges.
