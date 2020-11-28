Rescued: Hanover police scoop Eastern Red Screech Owl from the road

On Circuit Street in Hanover, a couple flagged down police because something caught their attention on Saturday. Sitting on the side of the road was a small owl, who appears to have one eye.

Documenting the incident, the Hanover police tweeted that the Eastern Red Screech Owl was provided a safe space, took a trip down to the station, and was then transported to a sanctuary, following a call to the Duxbury Animal Control Officer.

The owl appears to be in good spirits after what was probably an adventurous day for the bird.

