Animals Chipmunk wanted by Pelham police department "He ran in when an officer was going home after the overnight shift."

Hands up! In what could be a first, a sneaky chipmunk is wanted by a New Hampshire police department.

Around 7:45 a.m. on June 13, the Pelham Police Department tweeted a video of a speedy chipmunk dashing about the precinct.

Unfortunately our station was burglarized this morning. The suspect remains at large. Further updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/uF4XcTVh5u — Pelham Police (@PelhamNHPolice) June 13, 2021

Sergeant Matt Keenliside told Boston.com he’s never seen anything like this in his 15 years with the department.

“He ran in when an officer was going home after the overnight shift,” he said. “They left some doors open in the patrol room where officers write their reports. They left the doors open for a while and we haven’t heard from him since.”

Here’s hoping the little chipmunk picks a different target next time!