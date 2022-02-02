Animals Who needs Phil? Here’s how to watch the official Mass. groundhog make her winter prediction. Here's hoping for sunnier results from Ms. G. The official Massachusetts groundhog, Ms. G, sees her shadow at Mass. Audubon's Drumlin Farm in 2016. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe

So Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning, meaning we’re getting six more weeks of winter. This is why we hate Punxsutawney Phil.

But if you would like a second opinion, we have good news: Massachusetts’s very own official groundhog, Ms. G, will be offering her take on winter prognostication at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. And she may very well produce sunnier results: Last year, for instance — unlike that downer Phil — she did not see her shadow, heralding an early spring. (Which … maybe came? We actually can’t remember back that far.)

Ms. G actually has a fascinating backstory. As chronicled on the official Massachusetts State Groundhog website, it took a concerted effort by students at the Hunnewell Elementary School in Wellesley, the folks at Mass Audubon’s Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln (home to Ms. G), and meteorologist Mish Michaels to get that designation secured.

Since then-Gov. Deval Patrick signed the law declaring Ms. G the state’s official groundhog in 2014, the esteemed marmot has had an impressive prediction record, and has even found herself the subject of a children’s book about her incredible journey (and a commemorative stuffed animal, naturally).

You can watch Ms. G make her prediction via the Mass Audubon Drumlin Farm Facebook page at 10 a.m. Wednesday.