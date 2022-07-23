Arts Photos: Sculptors use sand to capture the wonders of the world The annual Revere International Sand Sculpting Festival runs through Sunday. Damon Meri of Florida works on his sculpture at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on July 22, 2022. Sophie Park for The Boston Globe

Where can tourists and locals alike go to see a giant head, a dinosaur, an Egyptian statue, and a joker all in the same place? The 2022 Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, obviously.

Hosted by the nonprofit Revere Beach Partnership, the 18th annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival runs through Sunday and features professionally trained and self-taught sand sculptors alike, according to the website.

The sculptors hail both from inside the state to the disparate corners of the world, from Canada to Japan and Poland.

People gather at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on July 22, 2022. (Sophie Park for The Boston Globe)

Operating under an appropriate theme for an international crowd, the sand sculptors attempted to create “Wonders of the World.”

Here is how those wonders turned out:

Dinosaur figures sit next to Karen Fralich’s sculpture at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on July 22, 2022. (Sophie Park for The Boston Globe)

Bruce Peck of Florida works on his sculpture at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on July 22, 2022. (Sophie Park for The Boston Globe)

Morgan Rudluff of California works on this sculpture at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on July 22, 2022. (Sophie Park for The Boston Globe)

Abe Waterman of Canada works on his sculpture at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere on July 22, 2022. (Sophie Park for The Boston Globe)