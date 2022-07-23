Photos: Sculptors use sand to capture the wonders of the world

Newsletter Signup
Where can tourists and locals alike go to see a giant head, a dinosaur, an Egyptian statue, and a joker all in the same place? The 2022 Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, obviously.
Hosted by the nonprofit Revere Beach Partnership, the 18th annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival runs through Sunday and features professionally trained and self-taught sand sculptors alike, according to the website.
The sculptors hail both from inside the state to the disparate corners of the world, from Canada to Japan and Poland.
Operating under an appropriate theme for an international crowd, the sand sculptors attempted to create “Wonders of the World.”
Here is how those wonders turned out:
