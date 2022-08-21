Beer Cisco teams up with Pats for new IPA Founded on Nantucket in 1995, Cisco has expanded its reach all the way into Gillette Stadium. Cisco brings Forever New England, a slightly hazy IPA, to Gillette stadium and bars and restaurants across New England. Courtesy

Nantucket-born brewery Cisco has partnered with the New England Patriots to launch a new beer ahead of the 2022 football season. “Forever New England Gameday IPA” is the first professional sports partnership for the brewery.

The new brew is a slightly hazy India pale ale made with Amarillo and Galaxy hops. It clocks in at 5.4% alcohol by volume.

The beer’s packaging spotlights the retro “Pat the Patriot” logo on a royal blue can, which the Patriots will feature on their throwback uniforms at select home games this year.

Forever New England will be on shelves at liquor stores throughout New England in both 16-ounce can 4-packs and 12-ounce can 12-packs. It’ll also be on offer at restaurants and bars across the region, from Connecticut to Maine.

“At Cisco, we’ve always been a brewery that has brought people together for a good time,” said Matt O’Neill, Cisco Brewers general manager, in a statement. “We’re pumped to continue that tradition by uniting New Englanders over the two things we all love: the Patriots and good craft beer.”

Cisco has also partnered with New Hampshire’s Green Mountain Taps to create a custom tap handle for the beer.

On tap at Gillette and throughout Patriots’ Place for the 2022 season, Forever New England will also be featured at Cisco’s five pub locations: Nantucket; the Seaport; New Bedford; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Stamford, Connecticut. Cisco’s Portsmouth location will brew the ale.

Cisco’s Seaport location, which opened in 2018, stays open this year through Oct. 17. The outdoor beer garden features Cisco classics like Gray Lady Wheat Ale, Whale’s Tale Pale Ale, and Gripah Grapefruit IPA. They also offer cocktails by Triple Eight Distillery, and food by Rexicana—tacos, tots, chips and salsa, and even a lobster roll.

This new beer comes from a longstanding partnership between the Patriots and Anheuser-Busch. Cisco joined the Anheuser-Busch Brewers Collective in 2020.