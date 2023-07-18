Beer Jamaica Plain’s Turtle Swamp Brewing is closing for good in August Turtle Swamp Brewing says it will close Aug. 19 — or when their beer runs out.

Some bad news for fans of local brewers — Jamaica Plain‘s Turtle Swamp Brewing is closing its doors for good in August.

Known for its Orange Line New England IPA and its JP porter, the brewery posted a note to its website Tuesday informing patrons that it is stopping production and will close on Aug. 19 — or when their beer supply runs out.

The note did not specify why the owners have decided to close the brewery. The owners did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening.

“It has been a great honor to own our local brewery and share our passion for beer,” the owners wrote. “Thank you to all who believed in us.”

A mural at the Turtle Swamp Brewing taproom in Jamaica Plain. – Nicholas Walther

Turtle Swamp Brewing’s legacy

Owners John Lincecum and Nicholas “Nik” Walther opened the brewery at 3377 Washington St. in May 2017. Since then, they said in the note, they grew to distribute beer all over the state.

Advertisement:

“Through the good times and the rough times, we had the pleasure of welcoming hundreds of thousands of our friends, neighbors, and visitors from around the country to our taproom to share a freshly brewed Orange Line IPA and a simple good time,” the owners wrote.

The brewery also operated a location in Roslindale for a few years before the COVID-19 pandemic, but closed it in 2021 due to the pandemic’s impacts.

“It’s been an unforgettable journey for us, our families, and the dozens of kind folks who joined our staff through the years,” the owners wrote. “These amazing people brewed the beers, served the beers, and greeted patrons with a genuine warmth that reflected our simple belief that all are welcome here.”

Turtle Swamp came under fire in 2021 after it joined the owner of its building in suing to stop an affordable housing apartment complex from being built next door to the brewery. Dozens protested outside the brewery in September 2021.

The suit ended after Turtle Swamp and its landlord reached an agreement with the developer to move the building back five feet from the brewery’s property line.

Though Turtle Swamp never cracked Boston.com’s top five reader-chosen breweries in Massachusetts, readers recommended it to us in both 2022 and 2023.

Advertisement:

“Over the next month, we encourage everyone to visit one last time to share their memories of Turtle Swamp and raise a glass in celebration of life and change,” the owners wrote.