Elizabeth Warren’s book on middle class is coming in April

By
HILLEL ITALIE
AP,
February 7, 2017

—Metropolitan Books via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has a new book coming out this spring, one that continues her battle for progressive economics.

Warren’s “This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America’s Middle Class” will be published April 18, Henry Holt and Co. told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

“This Fight Is Our Fight” will be released through Holt’s Metropolitan Books imprint. It will offer a mini-history of the American middle class, from the New Deal of the 1930s to what the publisher calls President Donald Trump’s “phony promises” that endanger it now. It will also include “candid accounts of her battles in the Senate, vivid stories about her life and work, and powerful descriptions of the experiences of working Americans,” along with a plan for advancing progressive goals.

“Washington works great for the rich and powerful who can hire armies of lawyers and lobbyists, but it is not working very well for everyone else,” Warren, who began the book well before Trump’s election, said in a statement. “America’s once-solid middle class is on the ropes, and now Donald Trump and his administration seem determined to deliver the knockout punch. At this perilous moment in our country’s history, it’s time to fight back — and I’m looking for more people to join me.”

Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts and prominent liberal voice in the Senate, has written 10 previous books. Her 2014 release, “A Fighting Chance,” was a best-seller. For her new book, she was represented by Washington attorney Robert Barnett, whose other clients include former President Barack Obama and Warren’s colleague Sen. Al Franken, who has a memoir coming out in May. Warren will donate a portion of her author proceeds to a handful of food banks based in Massachusetts, including The Greater Boston Food Bank and the Merrimack Valley Food Bank.

TOPICS: Books Politics Elizabeth Warren
