Morning sports update: What Brad Marchand had to say about his costly Game 7 line change

"You never know when you’ll get that chance again."

A dejected Brad Marchand at end of game. Boston Ma-June 12, 2019--(Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff) loid 9.0.54633047 Bruins vs. Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup at TD Garden.
A dejected Brad Marchand at end of game Wednesday night. –Stan Grossfeld / The Boston Globe
By
10:02 AM

Well, apparently Boston can’t win all the championships.

Despite getting significantly outshot by the Bruins, the St. Louis Blues won Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-1 Wednesday night at TD Garden, thanks to two early goals and some top-level goalkeeping by former fourth-string goalie Jordan Binnington. Watch the complete highlights here. The trifecta will have to wait.

Elsewhere in Boston, the Red Sox won their afternoon game against the Texas Rangers on a bottom-of-the-ninth, bases-loaded, walk-off Mookie Betts… walk. Perhaps that’s something Boston sports fans can enjoy on this dreary morning.

‘They just took our dream’

Brad Marchand appeared to know he cost his team Wednesday night.

The Bruins winger came under criticism from fans and commentators for his attempted line change with less than 15 seconds left in the first period, just as the Blues were beginning to counterattack. Caught out of position in the middle of the ice, Marchand was burned by Jaden Schwartz and then continued to the Bruins bench, allowing Alex Pietrangelo to freely skate into the zone to receive Schwartz’s pass and score with less than 8 seconds remaining in the period.

The goal put the Bruins in a 2-0 hole from which they never recovered.

“I thought that guy was by himself, so I went for a change, and there was a couple more guys jumping up on the play,” Marchand told reporters after the game. “I didn’t see the replay, but… yeah.”

Asked again about the play later during his locker-room interview, Marchand reiterated that he thought Schwartz was by himself.

“Obviously, he wasn’t,” he added.

The red-eyed Nova Scotia native, who could be seen fighting back tears on the ice as the Blues celebrated, was clearly heartbroken by the loss.

“It’s tough to describe,” he said. “They just took our dream, our lifetime dream, from us, and everything we’ve worked for our entire lives. And 60 minutes away from that, you can’t describe it.”

Having now played in three Stanley Cup Finals and lost the last two, the 31-year-old said it especially “hurts” not knowing what the future holds for the Bruins’ veteran core.

“You never know when you’ll get that chance again,” he said. “It could be the last one for all of us.”

Marchand had been critical of his own performance earlier in this series, but acknowledged Wednesday night that no one is going to “dominate every game” in the playoffs.

“It is what it is,” he said. “We hold ourselves to a high standard and we would have liked to be better, but that’s hockey.”

Trivia: When was the last time a St. Louis team won a championship series Game 7 on the road?

Hint: It also came against a Boston team (answer at the bottom).

More from Boston.com on Game 7:

Jack Edwards has a message for Bruins fans:

The latest on the David Ortiz shooting:

Dominican police say they have arrested six suspects, including the alleged gunman, for plotting to kill David Ortiz, though they have not provided any information about the group’s motive. According to officials, the coordinator of the shooting was offered 400,000 Dominican pesos, or about $7,800, to orchestrate the attack on the beloved baseball legend. Meanwhile in Boston, Tiffany Ortiz says her husband is making good progress in his recovery and has taken his first steps since the shooting.

The Celtics’ pivotal summer begins: Game 6 of the NBA Finals may be Thursday night, but the Celtics offseason seems to already be underway. ESPN reported Wednesday afternoon that Boston and the Los Angeles Lakers are engaged in competing trade talks for Anthony Davis — the same day that news broke that Kyrie Irving parted ways with his agent and plans to enter free agency.

Pam got the last laugh: Jon Krasinski called in some fellow former cast members from “The Office” to help troll Jenna Fischer in their Stanley Cup Final feud. But ultimately, it was the St. Louis native celebrating when the horn sounded Wednesday night.

On this day: For decades at Fenway Park, baseball games used to be a day-only affair. That changed exactly 62 years ago.

On June 13, 1957, the Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 in the first night game at Fenway Park.

With the exception of the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs, every other MLB team had already installed lights at their ballpark at the time. Having doubled their attendance record in their previous season, team owner Tom Yawkey decided to invest in some improvements in Fenway Park, including two light towers behind the Green Monster.

The lights, however, weren’t ready by Opening Day, so Red Sox fans had to wait until June 13 to see the team play under their glow.

“Had Abner Doubleday witnessed certain portions of the performances, he might not have recognized the game he started,” wrote Boston Globe beat reporter Bob Holbrook in his recap of the game.

The ugly game featured three errors by the White Sox and no extra-base hits by the Red Sox. But by financial measures, the game was a success, drawing a crowd of 34,510, the team’s second highest attendance of the season. According to SABR.org, the 14 night games at Fenway would account for 32 percent of the team’s overall attendance. Still, Yawkey didn’t expand the use of night games until 1956.

Daily highlight: Credit where it’s due, this was an incredible save by Binnington.

Trivia answer: The 1967 World Series at Fenway Park (h/t Sportsnet)

