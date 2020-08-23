Gordon Hayward leaves Orlando bubble to rehab ankle injury

Pool
Gordon Hayward left the NBA bubble on Friday to rehab his ankle injury.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
August 23, 2020 | 1:16 PM

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward departed the NBA bubble in Orlando on Friday and will continue his rehab from a right ankle sprain away from the team, coach Brad Stevens said Sunday.

“The plan of attack, from what I’ve been told, is when he’s closing in on being ready to play, he’ll be back,” Stevens said.

Hayward will face a four-day quarantine if he returns. He suffered a grade III ankle sprain in the final minutes of Boston’s Game 1 playoff win over the 76ers last Monday and is expected to be sidelined for a total of about four weeks. On that timeline, he could potentially be back for the conference finals if Boston advances that far.

Advertisement

Also, Hayward’s situation is complicated a bit by the fact that in the coming weeks his wife, Robyn, is expecting the couple’s fourth child. Hayward had already planned to leave Orlando to be with her for the baby’s birth.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
A group parties on a hotel deck during the 97th annual Laconia Bike Week Saturday.
BIKE WEEK
Photos: Scaled-down Laconia Motorcycle Week still drawing a crowd in N.H. August 23, 2020 | 12:44 PM
TRUMP VS. BIDEN
Deputies: Trump supporter punches Biden fan in sign dispute August 23, 2020 | 10:33 AM
A strong storm damaged vacation cottages on New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee Saturday.
Lake Winnipesaukee
Watch: Storm damages cottages, creates waterspout over Lake Winnipesaukee August 23, 2020 | 10:20 AM
In this June 25, 2020, file photo, a price sign is displayed at a retail store as a store employee wears a mask while working in Niles, Ill.
Online Shopping
As shoppers stay away, small stores seek refuge online August 23, 2020 | 9:21 AM
This photo provided by the U.S. Army shows Sgt. Elder Fernandes. Fort Hood officials have issued a missing soldier alert for Fernandes.
Sgt. Elder Fernandes
Missing Brockton Fort Hood soldier a victim of ‘abusive sexual contact,’ Army says August 23, 2020 | 8:34 AM
USPS
House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays August 23, 2020 | 8:24 AM
Dorchester
One person killed in seven-car crash on Interstate 93 in Dorchester August 23, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Lights and staging stand on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Washington. President Donald Trump is expected to speak to the Republican National Committee convention next week from the South Lawn of the White House.
RNC
Republicans rush to finalize convention (‘Apprentice’ producers are helping) August 23, 2020 | 7:52 AM
Maine
More COVID cases linked to Maine wedding reception, totaling 53 cases so far August 23, 2020 | 7:35 AM
California Wildfires
Changing weather prompts more fire fears in California August 23, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Donald Trump.
POLITICS
President’s sister describes Trump as liar with ‘no principles’ in recordings August 22, 2020 | 10:55 PM
Politics
'Save the Post Office Saturday' draws thousands of protesters nationwide August 22, 2020 | 10:55 PM
Lafayette, Louisiana
CRIME
Police shoot, kill Black man outside store in Louisiana August 22, 2020 | 8:56 PM
Jason Chang, a Ph.D. student at Cornell University, will be working as a resident assistant tasked with enforcing coronavirus regulations in his dormitory.
CORONAVIRUS
Stop campus partying to slow the virus? Colleges try but often fail August 22, 2020 | 4:12 PM
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 20 new COVID-19 deaths, 109 new cases August 22, 2020 | 4:03 PM
BROCKTON, MA - 8/13/2020: Kelly Nagi (cq) a nurse practitioner conducting COVID-19 coronavirus testing in the parking lot at Brockton High School under a tent during the coronavirus pandemic. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:
Coronavirus
Brockton institutes curfew, COVID-19 ‘enforcement team’ to combat virus spread August 22, 2020 | 3:11 PM
In this Monday, April 16, 2018 file photo adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York.
Stormy Daniels
Trump ordered to pay $44,100 in Stormy Daniels legal fees August 22, 2020 | 2:33 PM
Rodrique Ngowi
Coronavirus
‘Students may have their offer of admission rescinded’: Northeastern issues warning about partying August 22, 2020 | 1:59 PM
School
US faces back-to-school laptop shortage August 22, 2020 | 1:47 PM
College Tuition
As more colleges stay online, students demand tuition cuts August 22, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Maine
Police ID 19-year-old woman fatally shot in Lewiston, search for suspect August 22, 2020 | 12:30 PM
An inmate takes a walk on the grounds of MCI Framingham.
Coronavirus
Study finds COVID-19 infection rate in Mass. jails and prisons nearly 3 times that of state’s general population August 22, 2020 | 12:20 PM
Politics
Spruced-up White House Rose Garden set for first lady speech August 22, 2020 | 11:53 AM
Coronavirus
World hits 800,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths August 22, 2020 | 11:45 AM
boston public schools closed
Coronavirus
Read: Boston Teachers Union responds to city’s plan to start school year fully remote August 22, 2020 | 11:05 AM
In this July 7, 2020, file photo a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J.
Primary
Early voting kicks off in Massachusetts primary election August 22, 2020 | 10:45 AM
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch as the coffin of the president's younger brother, Robert, is carried out of the White House in Washington, following a funeral, on Aug. 21, 2020. It was the first time a president has held an East Room funeral for a member of his family in nearly 100 years. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)
White House
Trump holds a rare White House funeral for his younger brother, Robert August 22, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Kamala Harris
Democrats see racism in GOP mispronunciations of 'Kamala' August 22, 2020 | 9:37 AM
In this Feb. 9, 2016 file photo, CIA Director John Brennan participates in the Senate Intelligence Committee's hearing on worldwide threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
John Brennan
Justice Department questions former CIA Director for 8 hours August 22, 2020 | 8:50 AM
Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
School
Mass. education leaders want teachers back in classrooms for remote learning August 22, 2020 | 8:23 AM