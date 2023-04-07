Celtics Hauser scores career-high 26, Celtics beat Raptors 121-102 Jayson Tatum finished with 21 points and sat out the entire second half as the Celtics posted a 4-0 sweep in the season series. Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Toronto Raptors' Jakob Poeltl (19) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 7, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP





BOSTON (AP) — Sam Hauser scored a career-high 26 points and the Boston Celtics cruised past the Toronto Raptors 121-102 on Friday night.

Jayson Tatum finished with 21 points and sat out the entire second half as the Celtics posted a 4-0 sweep in the season series. It is Boston’s first sweep over Toronto since 2009-10.

The Celtics, who secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs in Wednesday’s win over Toronto, played without All-Star Jaylen Brown after he accidentally cut a finger on his shooting hand on Thursday.

He also will miss Sunday’s regular-season finale against Atlanta but expects to be ready to go in time for the start of the postseason.

Pascal Siakim led Toronto with 19 points, and Precious Achiuwa added 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Raptors entered Friday with a chance to improve their seeding for the play-in tournament. But the loss locks them into ninth. They will host 10th-seeded Chicago on Wednesday.

Toronto missed nine of its first 11 shots as Boston built an early 24-7 lead.

Tatum scored 15 points in the opening period and the Celtics ended it with a 34-16 advantage.

The lead ballooned to as many as 36 points in the second as Boston got to the rim with ease, connecting on 60% (24 of 40) of its field-goal attempts in the half.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Shot 30% (15 of 50) from the field in the first half.

Celtics: Marcus Smart (neck spasms) and Malcolm Brogdon (back) also sat out. … Payton Pritchard returned from an 11-game absence due to a left heel issue. … Boston went 15 of 15 on 2-point shots in the first half.

NEW KICKS

Tatum distributed several pairs of his first Jordan Brand Tatum 1 Blueprint Zoo sneakers to members of the Celtics on Friday.

He handed out pairs to the coaching and training staff after the team’s morning shoot-around. By game time, more pairs were visible on the feet of support staff at TD Garden from bench personnel to arena workers who mop the floor during timeouts.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host top-seeded Milwaukee on Sunday in regular-season finale.

Celtics: Host Atlanta on Sunday in regular-season finale.