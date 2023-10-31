Boston Globe Today Watch: Medway family stuck in Gaza describes increasingly dire situation Abood Okal, Wafaa Abuzayd and their 1-year-old child have been trapped in Gaza for weeks. Reporter John Hilliard is tracking them as they try to get home.

