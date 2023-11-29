Boston Globe Today Watch: The true story of NASA’s orbit in Kendall Square Cambridge was a key player in the space race. Correspondent Scott Kirsner explains why the Massachusetts-based hub got nixed.

Boston Globe Today: Watch now at BostonGlobe.com or weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on NESN

Take a deeper look at the stories impacting our community from the award-winning Boston Globe Media newsrooms. Hear directly from our journalists as they talk news politics, culture, and lifestyle with Segun Oduolowu and everything sports with Chris Gasper.