Boston Globe Today Watch: Snow is coming, but just how much? Two crucial factors could change everything. Meteorologist Dave Epstein forecasts New England's chance for plowable powder.

Boston Globe Today: Watch now at BostonGlobe.com or weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on NESN

Take a deeper look at the stories impacting our community from the award-winning Boston Globe Media newsrooms. Hear directly from our journalists as they talk news politics, culture, and lifestyle with Segun Oduolowu and everything sports with Chris Gasper.