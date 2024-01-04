Watch: Snow is coming, but just how much?

Winter Watch
❄️ Everything you need to know about the latest winter weather news and lifestyle updates.
Take a deeper look at the stories impacting our community from the award-winning Boston Globe Media newsrooms. Hear directly from our journalists as they talk news politics, culture, and lifestyle with Segun Oduolowu and everything sports with Chris Gasper.
❄️ Everything you need to know about the latest winter weather news and lifestyle updates.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.